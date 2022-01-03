HOTFIX 1.6.1

Hello Everyone!
The Patch we are releasing today fixes some FPS Issues as well as removing the Winter Event from the Game.
Thanks again, to everyone who participated in the Event!
Until next Time!
~ FiveDead Interactive
