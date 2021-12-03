Update 1.7.7

Repentance 1.7.7
Gameplay changes
- Added more new room layouts
- Tainted Cain can now pick up items normally in the Genesis room
- Strawman, Found Soul, Soul of the Forgotten and Soul of Jacob and Esau now always match their speed to their owner's
- Reduced the cooldown of Yuck Heart to 4 (from 6)
- Technology 2 now works with any familiar that replicates the player's attack (i.e. Incubus)
- Isaac's Heart now grants its effects to Tainted Forgotten's soul instead of Tainted Forgotten himself
- Ipecac + Hemoptysis no longer deals damage to players
- Wiggle Worm's tears up now scales with trinket multipliers
- Hook Worm, Ring Worm and Ouroboros Worm now grant a tears up similarly to Wiggle Worm
- The D1 no longer creates exact copies of pickups (i.e. duplicating a card may spawn a different card)
- Echo Chamber now only copies the last 3 cards/pills used
- C Section + Technology shots now only have a luck based chance to replicate themselves when combined with Explosivo, Sinus Infection or Mucormycosis to prevent infinite loops
- Tainted Moles can no longer be champions
- Increased the armor strength of Tainted Round Worm to 30 (from 12)
- Reduced the health of Tainted Mulligan to 100 (from 120)
- Reduced the health of Flesh Death Head to 30 (from 50)
- Added Dead Tooth and Monstro's Tooth to Bumbino's special drop pool
- The creep pool spawned by Free Lemonade now deals more damage and lasts twice as long
- Updated the sprite of Magic Fingers
- Updated a few item qualities
- Updated localization files
Fixes
- Fixed Tainted Lazarus' hologram taking damage from the lava in the Beast fight
- Fixed Tainted Lazarus' hologram being affected by poison clouds and Dogma's Godhead shots
- Fixed Tainted Lazarus not being able to shoot after flipping while Dark Arts is active
- Fixed Tainted Keeper still getting less coins than intended in from killing enemies in Greed mode if he left the starting room at any point during the current floor
- Fixed Tainted Forgotten not being able to throw his body if blindfolded with a charged attack (such as Chocolate Milk or Cursed Eye)
- Fixed a crash caused by recalling clots as Tainted Eve while moving between rooms
- Fixed a crash caused by using Hemoptysis right as the effects of Berserk end
- Fixed a crash caused by Lil Portal picking up a heart that spawned as part of a devil room
- Fixed secret shops and angel shops not generating in the Red Redemption challenge, crashing the game if entered
- Fixed Eden's Blessing applying to newly created players during the current run (such as Strawman or Tainted Lazarus' hologram)
- Fixed Temporary Tattoo, Old Capacitor, Nuh Uh!, Crystal Key and Karma appearing in Greed mode
- Fixed C Section, Mom's Knife, Brimstone and Monstro's Lung not working at 30 tear rate or above
- Fixed Cursed Eye not working at 60 tear rate or above
- Fixed Neptunus + Chocolate Milk not firing any tears at 30 tear rate or above
- Fixed red chests in the Genesis room still teleporting the player to the Devil room
- Fixed the aura of Censer and Succubus not rendering correctly when held by Tainted Lazarus' hologram
- Fixed Lost Soul taking damage from lasers fired by friendly enemies
- Fixed the Visage getting stuck in its first phase if the chain is broken by Uranus or Freezer Baby
- Fixed the Boomerang being able to push stalactites around in the Beast fight
- Fixed bouncy lasers from the pink champion version of the Haunt having a flickering effect
- Fixed the Duke of Flies setting off explosive gas when summoning flies
- Fixed BFFs not affecting Finger
- Fixed Tainted Lazarus' inactive form spawning its familiars if the key pieces or knife pieces are consumed while shared between the two
- Fixed Tainted Lazarus sometimes causing a crash when flipping with the Mom transformation
- Fixed flipped items sometimes not granting health or consumables
- Fixed bosses taking less damage when non co-op players are present (such as Strawman, Found Soul, Soul of the Forgotten and Soul of Jacob and Esau) or when playing as Tainted Forgotten
- Fixed Lemegeton causing a crash if any non orbiting wisps are present (such as How To Jump)
- Fixed Tainted Forgotten getting two copies of the Dogma item when entering the Beast fight
- Fixed freezing the Bony spawned by the Forsaken preventing it from reappearing and doing its Brimstone attack
- Fixed the Stairway spawning in an inaccessible position in some Greed mode starting room layouts
- Fixed familiars not storing their RNG seed properly when saved and restored (this could cause bag familiars to keep dropping the same reward as Tainted Lazarus)
- Fixed active items sometimes getting lost as Tainted Lazarus when both forms holds two copies of the same active item
- Fixed Trisagion shots always facing right when combined with Anti-Gravity
- Fixed Genesis, Joker and Reverse Emperor not teleporting the player to the correct room when used in the mirror dimension or the Death Certificate area
- Fixed rocket bombs colliding with tears and other bombs
- Fixed Blood Clot, Chemical Peel and Stye not working correctly on Incubus and similar familiars
- Fixed troll bombs spawned as part of certain room layouts being turned into poop pickups when playing as Tainted ???
- Fixed Guppy's Eye causing content previews to briefly appear in room layouts containing buttons set to spawn chests or sacks when pressed
- Fixed Guppy's Eye not working in crawlspaces
- Fixed Soul of Lazarus not being removed upon revival when held by Esau
- Fixed some lights not rendering properly since 1.7.5 (this was particularly notable with Night Light)
- Fixed glitch items not being removable by victory laps
- Fixed another issue which caused Lachryphagy tears to accumulate more damage than intended
- Fixed C Section + Pop! or Lachryphagy causing fetuses to never hit the ground
- Fixed a rare crash caused by using Rotten Tomato against Mask of Infamy
- Fixed hearts staying visible in the HUD after turning into the Lost in the middle of a run
- Fixed damage inflicted by the Greed Mode button not counting as self inflicted damage
- Fixed extra items spawning when saving and resuming a run while in the Genesis room
Modding changes
- The full list of changes can be found here: https://pastebin.com/raw/6znUaNp7
