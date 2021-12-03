 Skip to content

Project Arrhythmia update for 3 December 2021

Holiday Advent Calendar : Dec 3rd

Patchnotes via Steam Community

No better time than the holidays! Especially if you're a Project Arrhythmia fan! Since this year I'll be doing an advent calendar of updates! First up today (Dec 3rd) a new holiday theme will be coming out!

What's in the patch?!

Fixes / Changes
  • Removed Halloween theme
  • Switched over to new setting / save format (.vgc / .vgs)
  • Removed special text injection from menus
  • Fixed issue with game not getting past initialization on some non US style machines
  • Better error handling with bizzare objects
  • Removed old background camera to improve fps and rendering speeds
  • New main menu editor button to explain the deal with the editor
  • Minor UI tweaks and fixes
Features
  • New holiday theme

What's happening with the betas?!

CURRENT (default / beta setup
  • Default (what you get when you buy the game): 20.4.4
  • Development (for fast tracked updates): 20.10.5
  • 21.8.1 (to test the absolute latest): 21.10.1
NEW (default / beta setup)
  • Default (what you get when you buy the game): 21.12.1 (this update)
  • Development (for fast tracked updates): 20.10.5
  • Legacy (for more stable but outdated editor): 20.4.4

Have no idea how to switch your game to the betas? Check this link out for help!

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2278623545

