Holiday Advent Calendar : Dec 3rd

No better time than the holidays! Especially if you're a Project Arrhythmia fan! Since this year I'll be doing an advent calendar of updates! First up today (Dec 3rd) a new holiday theme will be coming out!
What's in the patch?!
Fixes / Changes
- Removed Halloween theme
- Switched over to new setting / save format (.vgc / .vgs)
- Removed special text injection from menus
- Fixed issue with game not getting past initialization on some non US style machines
- Better error handling with bizzare objects
- Removed old background camera to improve fps and rendering speeds
- New main menu editor button to explain the deal with the editor
- Minor UI tweaks and fixes
Features
- New holiday theme
What's happening with the betas?!
CURRENT (default / beta setup
- Default (what you get when you buy the game): 20.4.4
- Development (for fast tracked updates): 20.10.5
- 21.8.1 (to test the absolute latest): 21.10.1
NEW (default / beta setup)
- Default (what you get when you buy the game): 21.12.1 (this update)
- Development (for fast tracked updates): 20.10.5
- Legacy (for more stable but outdated editor): 20.4.4
Have no idea how to switch your game to the betas? Check this link out for help!
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2278623545
Changed files in this update