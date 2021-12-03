Drox Operative 2 patch 1.003

This patch fixes monsters having too much defense, now allows races to break tributary/vassal treaties, balances weapons better, increases crew & chip drops at higher levels, adds 2 new ambient music tracks, and fixes several more minor issues.
1.003 change list:
- fixed monsters getting more defense than they were supposed to (should be much easier to hit with beam and missile weapons now)
- fixed races not being able to break a tributary or vassal
- decreased beam (and similar attacks) power loss over distance (can shoot 33% farther for same damage)
- increased plasma, dual plasma, and plasma cannon energy use by 20%
- increased max missile speed from 350.0 to 400.0
- increased missile damage by 10%
- increased monster plasma cannon shot time by 25% (they shoot less often, same dps though)
- increased monster plasma cannon shot spread by 20%
- increased RecentAmbushLocationDistance from 300.0 to 900.0 (less ambushes in the same general location) (Lora Grim)
- increased MonsterStartDistance in ambushes from 300.0 to 450.0 to keep off the player a bit more
- increased chances of crew drops at higher levels (Darkness)
- increased chances of chip drops at higher levels (Ragabash)
- added 2 new ambient background music loops
- fixed Amphibian music not playing correctly (Tori)
- now if highlight treaties key on relations screen will tell you what all the treaties mean (Fulano5321)
- fixed ultimate weapon race description missing in character screen (Smogg)
- made it easier to highlight race logo in character screens
- fixed fringe, hive, and cortex rebel portrait icons not displaying in correct place in character screens (Smogg)
- added war and ceasefire to treaties help text
- added trade pact and free info pact to treaties help text
- item rarity is now color coded correctly in loot filter
- changed nanomite cloud status effect names some to show that one is the aura and one is the effect (lalala)
Changed files in this update