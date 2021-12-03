 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Drox Operative 2 update for 3 December 2021

Drox Operative 2 patch 1.003

Share · View all patches · Build 7825380 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes monsters having too much defense, now allows races to break tributary/vassal treaties, balances weapons better, increases crew & chip drops at higher levels, adds 2 new ambient music tracks, and fixes several more minor issues.

1.003 change list:

  • fixed monsters getting more defense than they were supposed to (should be much easier to hit with beam and missile weapons now)
  • fixed races not being able to break a tributary or vassal
  • decreased beam (and similar attacks) power loss over distance (can shoot 33% farther for same damage)
  • increased plasma, dual plasma, and plasma cannon energy use by 20%
  • increased max missile speed from 350.0 to 400.0
  • increased missile damage by 10%
  • increased monster plasma cannon shot time by 25% (they shoot less often, same dps though)
  • increased monster plasma cannon shot spread by 20%
  • increased RecentAmbushLocationDistance from 300.0 to 900.0 (less ambushes in the same general location) (Lora Grim)
  • increased MonsterStartDistance in ambushes from 300.0 to 450.0 to keep off the player a bit more
  • increased chances of crew drops at higher levels (Darkness)
  • increased chances of chip drops at higher levels (Ragabash)
  • added 2 new ambient background music loops
  • fixed Amphibian music not playing correctly (Tori)
  • now if highlight treaties key on relations screen will tell you what all the treaties mean (Fulano5321)
  • fixed ultimate weapon race description missing in character screen (Smogg)
  • made it easier to highlight race logo in character screens
  • fixed fringe, hive, and cortex rebel portrait icons not displaying in correct place in character screens (Smogg)
  • added war and ceasefire to treaties help text
  • added trade pact and free info pact to treaties help text
  • item rarity is now color coded correctly in loot filter
  • changed nanomite cloud status effect names some to show that one is the aura and one is the effect (lalala)

Changed files in this update

Drox Operative 2 Content Depot 1305311
  • Loading history…
Drox Operative 2 Win Specific Depot 1305312
  • Loading history…
Drox Operative 2 Linux Specific Depot 1305313
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.