Bonfire Peaks update for 3 December 2021

v1.0.25

v1.0.25 · Build 7825295 · 3 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • Edge case crash found in level "Maximalist"
  • A dozen cases where [spoiler]arrows[/spoiler] should [spoiler]snap[/spoiler] but don't and vice versa
  • Pressing escape key twice leads to weirdness
  • Buggy behaviour if you reset the overworld while holding a crate
  • Infinite Loop achievement (hopefully for the last time)
  • [spoiler]Arrows[/spoiler] can [spoiler]fire[/spoiler] indefinitely if you're fully zoomed in
  • Some timing/gravity bugs related to [spoiler]spikes[/spoiler]

