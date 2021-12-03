Fixed:
- Edge case crash found in level "Maximalist"
- A dozen cases where [spoiler]arrows[/spoiler] should [spoiler]snap[/spoiler] but don't and vice versa
- Pressing escape key twice leads to weirdness
- Buggy behaviour if you reset the overworld while holding a crate
- Infinite Loop achievement (hopefully for the last time)
- [spoiler]Arrows[/spoiler] can [spoiler]fire[/spoiler] indefinitely if you're fully zoomed in
- Some timing/gravity bugs related to [spoiler]spikes[/spoiler]
Changed files in this update