HotFix Patch Notes 0.1.11.14

Changes
- Made minor tweaks to Clothos eggs.
- Made some balance changes to the Clothos Queen.
- Reduced CPU to GPU texture amortization for all texture quality settings one more step. This throttles the number of textures that are allowed to load per frame. It reduces load but can cause some textures to load in slowly.
- Minor tweaks to rain and snow vfx.
Fixes
- Multiple fixes to reduce memory usage in the game, hopefully fixing the VRAM crashes in the previous patch.
- Fixed issue with spiderling leap.
- Fixed issue that would cause AI with weapons not to trigger death triggers. (Illusionist trap not working for example)
- Fixed issue with building defence not being used correctly.
- Fixed issue with items in buildables not appearing as they should after upgrading the structure.
- Fixed a rare node crash.
- You now need to add upkeep to a building before you can start building it. This is in order to avoid buildings dying from no upkeep while being built.
- Blue priests should no longer resurrect murderers.
- Fixed some issues with moving items in the bank to other items in the inventory.
- Fixed a few component generation issues that would cause stutter when loading characters.
- Removed cloth physics from horse armors as it was causing performance issues.
- Fixed issue with textures being loaded unintentionally with some particle effects.
- Fixed incorrect controls being displayed while upgrading an object.
- Fixed landscape around Bakti Keep. In order to fix a corner hanging in the air.
- Fixed issue where players could not reach the top of keepspot towers.
- Fixed GaulKor and Bakti house vendor entrance issues.
- Fixed performance issues with stone roads between Tindrem and Meduli.
- Fixed issue with some upkeep resetting upon server crash.
Changed files in this update