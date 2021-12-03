Update 1.4.1175. Winter Update.

The Winter is coming to Road Builder!
We've been working hard on a winter theme. The theme will become active as default after the update. To change it, go to Settings in the Main Menu, and in the Other Tab section, you will be able to choose it.
Features:
- Winter Main Menu map,
- Each level is covered in snow,
- Snowfall VFX,
- Snow-covered puzzles and ice puzzles,
- Some cars will now carry Christmas trees on their roof,
- Some trams will carry presents,
- Ability to change the weather from sunny to snowy,
- A brush tool that will allow you to paint snow on puzzles on your level,
- Christmas tree lights around some objects.
Changelog:
- Reworked house puzzles. Colour is selected randomly at the time of placing (it's preparation for future
house content updates).
- Fixed issue where some elements changed their rotation rotation after copied.
- Fixed the issue, which allowed to use locked puzzles.
- Corrected elements order from the intersections category.
- Improved changing the puzzles to the opposite. Now new puzzle keeps previous rotation.
- Fixed issue on level 2-15, which prevented its completion.
- Fixed a problem that prevented the user from saving level if Undo action was used on specific puzzles.
- Fixed the issue in Main Menu where cars got blocked after time at the intersection.
- The number of stars required to unlock the second chapter has been reduced from 30 to 25.
- The number of stars required to unlock the third chapter has been reduced from 30 to 25.
- Overall game optimization, which reduced the space taken by the game by 0.5GB.
Changed files in this update