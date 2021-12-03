Patch Notes: Version 0.1.5.3

Build Date: 12.3.2021
New Features
-
New Elite Enemy: Black Alpha (Wolves Faction).
- Appears in some story encounters and as a randomly generated elite enemy. (Tier + 1)D8 Hit Dice, with 1 (Tier + 1)D8 Piercing, Serrated Bite attack and a Terror Aura that passively damages enemy conviction each turn within 3 hexes.
-
New Elite Enemy: Consumed (Unliving Faction).
- Appears in some story encounters and as a randomly generated elite enemy. Immune to Bleed, Poison. (Tier + 1)D8 Hit Dice, with 1-2 (40% chance for offhand attack) (Tier+1)D6 Enervating Claw attack and Negation Aura that passively damages enemy Essence each turn within 3 hexes.
-
New Item Enchantment: Thorns. Reflects a percentage of all physical damage dealt back to the attacker as direct damage. Stacks additively.
Crashes and Bugs
- Some stage props lost their textures. They’ve been found.
- Wolves will now correctly “equip” their teeth. It seems they had less bite than intended and should correctly gain the Serrated combat enhancement.
- Stage Props will now be correctly instantiated when loading into a saved battle.
- Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when loading to battle-in-progress that included some humanoid corpse stage props.
- Fixed an error that prevented proper disposal of unreferenced NPC data.
- Fixed an error that prevented Sonorous from applying its benefits to directed abilities (Heal, Feedback, Charge, etc.).
- Target details on the tactics overlay will now correctly show the unit’s level, relative to the player and current world tier.
Balance
-
Wolves (alphas) are now capable of equipping natural armor, approximately equivalent to treated leather to represent their muscle-toughened hides.
-
Griefling Painseekers have been reworked to follow the new Elite paradigm, but remain mostly unchanged.
- Renamed to Concubinus, to better reflect their status in griefling social hierarchies.
- Gained a new hide that reflects a portion of the damage they take to attackers.
- Gained Withering Aura, passively damaging all enemies within 2 hexes each turn.
-
Enemy conviction and essence will no longer be made known to the player through the target details UI on the tactics overlay. Only the unit’s current health and status effects will be visible.
Polish
- Vlenfir Wolves have been renamed to Black Wolves. Although they’ll still be indigenous to the valley, the new name should be more representative of their appearance, and should remove any sort of question or doubt as to what exactly a “Vlenfir” is (it’s the province the game starts in, by the way).
- Updated the tactical heads-up display for units. It’s now a little cleaner and more organized, available AP are now more predominant, and the morale reaction banner makes more sense, intuitively.
- I’ve also added an indicator to the unit HUD to differentiate Elite units, so that extra care can be taken when approaching or planning around them.
- Iterated on the light fixtures for all carousel battle maps currently in rotation, hoping to improve fidelity without impacting performance too heavily.
- Adjusted morale banner colors to coincide with the new unit HUD paradigm, for readability.
- Adjusted FOW intensity in total Darkness. It should now be slightly less oppressive (seriously, light a torch).
- Target details for elite units will now show an elite border, indicating that the unit is statistically more powerful than its normal counterparts.
