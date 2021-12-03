 Skip to content

Super Bout: Champion's Tour update for 3 December 2021

Build 721 (2021-12-03)

Build 7824957

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Background ranked matchmaking has been added

  • Online play reliability and performance has been improved

  • CPU opponent AI improved

  • Universal dodge added (tap down). Grabs and select "wide" attacks cannot be dodged.

  • Jump is now performed by simply pressing up

  • Character now splat against wall if they collide feet first

  • Wall splat techs have been removed

  • Time between ground splat and ability to get up or perform rising attack has been increased

  • Grab breaks fixed

  • Player who breaks grab is no longer pushed back and has 4 frame advantage

  • Gravity decays during juggles

  • Hit flashes now color coded

  • Combo counter properly resets when player is knocked down and back rolls

  • Saloon stage colors adjusted to not clash with characters

  • Cowboy uppercut no longer invulnerable on startup; range decreased; knockback altered

  • Cowboy gut punch range increased

  • Headband knee knockback increased

  • Headband step knee knockback increased

  • Headband flip kick horizontal range increased, vertical range decreased,

  • Headband guard break command changed from 2PK to 6PK

  • Headband parry removed

  • Wrestler chop range increased

  • Wrestler crouching punch range increased

  • Wrestler upper horizontal knockback reduced, vertical knockback increased

  • Wrestler windup punch knockback increased

  • Monkey P1 palette adjusted

  • Monkey kick hitstun increased

  • Monkey upkick knockback increased

  • Crab crouching punch range increased

