Background ranked matchmaking has been added
Online play reliability and performance has been improved
CPU opponent AI improved
Universal dodge added (tap down). Grabs and select "wide" attacks cannot be dodged.
Jump is now performed by simply pressing up
Character now splat against wall if they collide feet first
Wall splat techs have been removed
Time between ground splat and ability to get up or perform rising attack has been increased
Grab breaks fixed
Player who breaks grab is no longer pushed back and has 4 frame advantage
Gravity decays during juggles
Hit flashes now color coded
Combo counter properly resets when player is knocked down and back rolls
Saloon stage colors adjusted to not clash with characters
Cowboy uppercut no longer invulnerable on startup; range decreased; knockback altered
Cowboy gut punch range increased
Headband knee knockback increased
Headband step knee knockback increased
Headband flip kick horizontal range increased, vertical range decreased,
Headband guard break command changed from 2PK to 6PK
Headband parry removed
Wrestler chop range increased
Wrestler crouching punch range increased
Wrestler upper horizontal knockback reduced, vertical knockback increased
Wrestler windup punch knockback increased
Monkey P1 palette adjusted
Monkey kick hitstun increased
Monkey upkick knockback increased
Crab crouching punch range increased
Super Bout: Champion's Tour update for 3 December 2021
Build 721 (2021-12-03)
