Patch v1.0.2:
- Localization - added Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Japanese and Korean
- Custom Games - added the ability for the custom game host to invite friends to the server using Steam Invites
- Team - increased the number of team members to 5, added the ability for the leader to create a server, and also unlocked the ability to customize your profile when you are in a team
- Survivors - when you get up from the ground or when you were rescued from the Hypnochair you will have a one-time protection against losing all health for 5 seconds
- Akasha - fixed a bug due to which the Survivor remains visible through walls after being detected by the Blood Eye
- All Maps - additional optimizations, fixes for getting stuck inside textures and holes in the ground
- Sounds - adjusted volume and various bug fixes
- Various small fixes and improvements
