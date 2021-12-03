 Skip to content

Propnight update for 3 December 2021

Patch v1.0.2

Patch v1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch v1.0.2:

  • Localization - added Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Japanese and Korean
  • Custom Games - added the ability for the custom game host to invite friends to the server using Steam Invites
  • Team - increased the number of team members to 5, added the ability for the leader to create a server, and also unlocked the ability to customize your profile when you are in a team
  • Survivors - when you get up from the ground or when you were rescued from the Hypnochair you will have a one-time protection against losing all health for 5 seconds
  • Akasha - fixed a bug due to which the Survivor remains visible through walls after being detected by the Blood Eye
  • All Maps - additional optimizations, fixes for getting stuck inside textures and holes in the ground
  • Sounds - adjusted volume and various bug fixes
  • Various small fixes and improvements

