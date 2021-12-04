 Skip to content

V.R.G. update for 4 December 2021

update 0.8.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Weapons
  • The "punch" charge attack has been changed to warp right in front of the targeted enemy and emit a shockwave that engulfs the surrounding area.
  • The use of weapon charge has been changed so that bullets will only change when the charge is at maximum.
  • Chargeable weapons now sound a sound effect when charging is complete.
  • The "stamina" consumption of the "armluncher" charge attack has been changed from 100 to 75.
  • "havycannon" weapon design has been changed.
Animation

Added animation for jumping.

Performance
  • Fixed mistakes in lighting code and optimized it.
  • Optimized the blur code.

Bug fixes
  • Fixed an issue where the viewpoint sensitivity would keep spiking if you were knocked down while the weapon wheel or store menu was open.
  • Fixed an issue where non-moving objects would overlap each other.
  • Fixed an issue in the tutorial text where the control keys were not used correctly.

