update 0.8.0

Weapons
- The "punch" charge attack has been changed to warp right in front of the targeted enemy and emit a shockwave that engulfs the surrounding area.
- The use of weapon charge has been changed so that bullets will only change when the charge is at maximum.
- Chargeable weapons now sound a sound effect when charging is complete.
- The "stamina" consumption of the "armluncher" charge attack has been changed from 100 to 75.
- "havycannon" weapon design has been changed.
Animation
Added animation for jumping.
Performance
- Fixed mistakes in lighting code and optimized it.
- Optimized the blur code.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where the viewpoint sensitivity would keep spiking if you were knocked down while the weapon wheel or store menu was open.
- Fixed an issue where non-moving objects would overlap each other.
- Fixed an issue in the tutorial text where the control keys were not used correctly.
