Gladiator: about to die update for 3 December 2021

Patch notes: custom controls

3 December 2021

Controls:

  • implemented functionality to customize the controls
  • context-sensitive UI elements for game pad and keyboard/mouse
  • menu navigation should be more fluid

New Features:

  • weapons have unique special attacks

Misc:

  • minor bug fixing e.g. localization mistakes
  • minor alterations of the slave AI
  • minor extension of the tutorial e.g. where is the arena or the blocking mechanics of shields
  • more distinct "back" buttons for the menus of the manager part
  • reduced the penalty for getting killed so that you can always get your starting gear back

