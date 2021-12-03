Patch notes: custom controls

Controls:
- implemented functionality to customize the controls
- context-sensitive UI elements for game pad and keyboard/mouse
- menu navigation should be more fluid
New Features:
- weapons have unique special attacks
Misc:
- minor bug fixing e.g. localization mistakes
- minor alterations of the slave AI
- minor extension of the tutorial e.g. where is the arena or the blocking mechanics of shields
- more distinct "back" buttons for the menus of the manager part
- reduced the penalty for getting killed so that you can always get your starting gear back
