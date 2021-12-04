 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

CreepWars TD update for 4 December 2021

Update 0.1.1.

Share · View all patches · Build 7824578 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

This is just a regular update to polish the game.

Balancing:

  • Human campaign level 1-4: path optimization
  • Human campaign – bonus level: time between waves increased (from 5 seconds to 20 seconds)
  • Fun-Map Shrunken Feast: Melee tower moved closer to path

Fixed bugs:

  • Human campaign level 3 wave 12: Creeps falling from bridge (wave couldn’t be finished)
  • Human campaign level 4: Farmhouse model changes on zoom
  • Human campaign level 6: creeps don’t reach end of path
  • Human campaign bonus level: last wave monstrosity walk backwards
  • Sell mark on paladin (skull) always visible
  • Creeps fight tower bug (human creeps sometimes started to fight tower)
  • Rotation bug
  • Maceman dealing no damage
  • Minimap icons in Fun-Maps

Misc.:

  • New mouse pointer icon

Thanks for playing

Changed files in this update

CreepWars TD Content Depot 1345121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.