Update 0.1.1.

Hey everyone,
This is just a regular update to polish the game.
Balancing:
- Human campaign level 1-4: path optimization
- Human campaign – bonus level: time between waves increased (from 5 seconds to 20 seconds)
- Fun-Map Shrunken Feast: Melee tower moved closer to path
Fixed bugs:
- Human campaign level 3 wave 12: Creeps falling from bridge (wave couldn’t be finished)
- Human campaign level 4: Farmhouse model changes on zoom
- Human campaign level 6: creeps don’t reach end of path
- Human campaign bonus level: last wave monstrosity walk backwards
- Sell mark on paladin (skull) always visible
- Creeps fight tower bug (human creeps sometimes started to fight tower)
- Rotation bug
- Maceman dealing no damage
- Minimap icons in Fun-Maps
Misc.:
- New mouse pointer icon
Thanks for playing
Changed files in this update