Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Playtest update for 3 December 2021

Version 0.16.0

Version 0.16.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Custom Mode added - create a game with various options. If you want to play triple dragons, with 1 arm and 1000% health, you now can. Note: You cannot yet change the options after having started, but I intend to add that shortly
  • Changes to numb arm and disabled arm effects
  • High priest no longer has his skin turn black when using iron fists
  • Vive cosmos should now hopefully work - let me know
  • People should no longer get tangled up when getting up near the ropes in the boxing ring
  • Other various fixes and tweaks

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Playtest Content Depot 1722381
