- Custom Mode added - create a game with various options. If you want to play triple dragons, with 1 arm and 1000% health, you now can. Note: You cannot yet change the options after having started, but I intend to add that shortly
- Changes to numb arm and disabled arm effects
- High priest no longer has his skin turn black when using iron fists
- Vive cosmos should now hopefully work - let me know
- People should no longer get tangled up when getting up near the ropes in the boxing ring
- Other various fixes and tweaks
Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Playtest update for 3 December 2021
Version 0.16.0
