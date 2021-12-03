Hotfix 0.3.0.4

Improvements
- All created projectiles from skills are now the same type as your range weapon projectiles. Example: If Scattering Sweep creates metal blade projectiles and you have a Scattering Projectile skill modifier active and a ice staff equiped, then these projectiles scatter into freezing projectiles.
- Ressource bars for energy and endurance are now more responsive
- Improved random world generation algorithm to prevent chests and portals beeing spawned on or next to traps or other world objects
- Player movement speed now also scales dodge speed and range to prevent dodging speed beeing lower than the normal movement speed when a lot of movement skill nodes have been activated in the skill tree
Balancing
- Skillnode: Increased Melee Damage does now also increase your Endurance cost by 1
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug which caused keys and unlocked portals to stay unlocked for later dungeon floors
Changed files in this update