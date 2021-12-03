 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 3 December 2021

Hotfix 0.3.0.4

Build 7824535

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • All created projectiles from skills are now the same type as your range weapon projectiles. Example: If Scattering Sweep creates metal blade projectiles and you have a Scattering Projectile skill modifier active and a ice staff equiped, then these projectiles scatter into freezing projectiles.
  • Ressource bars for energy and endurance are now more responsive
  • Improved random world generation algorithm to prevent chests and portals beeing spawned on or next to traps or other world objects
  • Player movement speed now also scales dodge speed and range to prevent dodging speed beeing lower than the normal movement speed when a lot of movement skill nodes have been activated in the skill tree
Balancing
  • Skillnode: Increased Melee Damage does now also increase your Endurance cost by 1
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a bug which caused keys and unlocked portals to stay unlocked for later dungeon floors

