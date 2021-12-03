 Skip to content

Animal Revolt Battle Simulator update for 3 December 2021

New Dragon skins!

Share · View all patches · Build 7824504

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!

It's still two weeks until the big Christmas update but we thought we could give you all a small pre-Christmas mini gift! The dragon has 3 additional skins now for you to play around with!

Enjoy and see you again in two weeks' time!

