Update 0.4.2

v0.4.2
Weapons
-
New Weapon Manufacturers
-
AzTek Arms Technologies
- Specialize in Power weapons
- Highly effective against all enemy types
- High level weapons can roll with status effect perks
- Produce Flamethrowers and Grenade Launchers
-
Chatka Collective
- Focused on armor breaching and high explosives
- Highly effective against robotic armor or biological carapace plating.
- Produce Assault Rifles, DMRs, Shotguns, Rocket Launchers, Burst Rocket Launchers, Grenade Launchers, Flamethrowers and Miniguns
-
Bug Fixes
-
Jungle Planet
- Optimized art loading to improve performance throughout the level
- Updated navigation in the swamp to prevent enemies spawning on top of level geometry
- Improved the materials for jungle-deployed military robots
- Fine-tuned the collision on the stairs to enter the small buildings
- Updated the art and terrain around the forward base and its river bridge
- Improved minimap sector naming
- Fixed some art issues with the fungal swamp growth where growth was floating in the water rather than on the ground
- Improved collision and navigation in the AzTek facility to help keep the player in view of the camera
- Updated dam and boom town art with rust and overgrowth
-
Titus
- Updated navigation and animation on the CommsNet Tower maintenance bot
- Overhauled art on the CommsNet Tower to make it more solid and fix a small gap in one of the support columns
- Fixed a collision bug where players could run up the wall and out of the level in the underground caverns
- Fixed another collision bug where players could run out of the level through the eastern cave exit after the Broodwatcher miniboss battle
- Updated minimap to better showcase terrain and barriers
-
General
- Updated enemy bloodspatters for consistency within species and to better fit with existing level art
- Melee animation no longer locks the player in place (Animation is WORK IN PROGRESS)
- Fixed an issue causing Melee to be permanently disabled when interrupted by certain actions
- Offense, Support, and Special skill values are now saved
- Removed Primary Ammo Kiosks from Holochamber floors
- Fixed issue where flytrap enemy would not release rooted players on death
- Increased Jungle Beetle's attack radius
Changed files in this update