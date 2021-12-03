Alpha 211203 / ZEE Supply Base / Wheels Repair

Map changes:
- the ZEE Corporation Supply Base has been added
- at the base you can find a lot of military loot as well as fuel
- the location label of the supply base has been added to the map
- added ZEE Corporation soldiers
- before you go in search of a base, make sure that you are well prepared! After all, the base is far away and the soldiers who guard it are very dangerous!
Gameplay changes:
- added a system for damaging and repairing car wheels
- added lug wrench
- increased the number of zombies
Fixes:
- made the zombies quieter
/// after this update, previously saved games may not load or load with errors, it is recommended to start a new game
Changed files in this update