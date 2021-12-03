 Skip to content

ZEE.END update for 3 December 2021

Alpha 211203 / ZEE Supply Base / Wheels Repair

Alpha 211203 / ZEE Supply Base / Wheels Repair

Build 7823967

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Map changes:

- the ZEE Corporation Supply Base has been added

  • at the base you can find a lot of military loot as well as fuel





  • the location label of the supply base has been added to the map

- added ZEE Corporation soldiers



  • before you go in search of a base, make sure that you are well prepared! After all, the base is far away and the soldiers who guard it are very dangerous!

Gameplay changes:

- added a system for damaging and repairing car wheels

  • added lug wrench
  • increased the number of zombies

Fixes:

  • made the zombies quieter

/// after this update, previously saved games may not load or load with errors, it is recommended to start a new game

