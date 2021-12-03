[Deployed] Hotfix update - Alpha 1.0.1-earlyaccess

The update brings the following fixes:
- Fixed a rendering issue on screens with a resolution higher than 1080p
- Fixed a crash when building a compartment (The game gets stuck in build mode)
- Fixed a bug in the first tutorial mission where it was possible to remove all cells from the first compartment
- Fixed an issue in dialogues with NPCs that blocked the flow of discussion
- Fixed an issue with displays with a ratio other than 16:9
- Fixed a bug making keyboard and mouse inputs inoperative on the GUI
- Fixed non-constructible areas that were not reset after destruction
- Fixed a bug making it possible to speak with deceased NPCs
This update is available now.
Continue to send your feedback from the game, the forums or on discord.
It is thanks to your contributions that the game will progress!
