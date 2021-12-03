 Skip to content

King under the Mountain update for 3 December 2021

Alpha 8.1.12 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Attempting to shutdown more gracefully when a crash happens so Steam is not left with files open
  • Increased starting cauldrons from 1 to 2
  • Fully grown bushes are now harvestable, with a small chance of yielding a crop seed

