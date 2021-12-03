- Attempting to shutdown more gracefully when a crash happens so Steam is not left with files open
- Increased starting cauldrons from 1 to 2
- Fully grown bushes are now harvestable, with a small chance of yielding a crop seed
King under the Mountain update for 3 December 2021
Alpha 8.1.12 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
