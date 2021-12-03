New Update! - Alpha Build #5 (0.7.76)

Hi everyone! Today I'm glad to present to you a small, quite unexpected update with full Russian localization made possible by the hard and very quick work of @ZHE5TJ! It is added as an officially supported language on Steam and I hope we will be able to maintain full translation for future updates / posts. Alongside this new language, I've also optimized the way of how texts in-game are changed when you choose a language in the settings so it should happen faster ;)

If you find any mistakes or overlooks in the localization, you can leave them on the appropriate channel at our Discord server or on mestoegames.com/bugsreport ;) Once again big thanks to @ZHE5JT for making this update possible!

Changelog:

New Features:

Added full Russian localization

Corrections: