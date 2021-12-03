TramSim Vienna Update 1.6.2 (Public Beta)

To get this update you have to switch to the "Public Beta" Branch via Steam!
The long-awaited update for Vienna is now available, which brings dynamic weather (including windshield wiper functions), the wheelchair driver and the R2.2b to Vienna! Also included are performance optimizations and much more, as you can see in the changelog below.
Changelog:
General:
- The wheelchair driver already known from Munich has now made it to Vienna and is waiting to be let in and out by you via wheelchair folding ramp
- Also in Vienna you can now use the dynamic weather and drive in snowfall, rain or cloudy conditions. Don't forget to turn on the windshield wipers ;)
- The vehicle R2.2b is now also available for Vienna, if you own TramSim Munich
- Due to the update of the Unreal Engine to version 4.26, the performance in the first public beta update unfortunately dropped noticeably. In the last few weeks, we have been intensively analyzing and fixing performance problems and were able to achieve a significant optimization in various areas, which has led to a noticeable performance improvement (compared to the previous public beta updates).
- The number of AI cars, pedestrians, as well as the amount of waiting passengers in stations is now dependent on the time of day
- Bugfix: Some Steam achievements could not be unlocked or were not registered as completed
- Bugfix: Some joysticks were not recognized during axis configuration
- Bugfix: In the tutorial missions the mission names were not displayed correctly
- Bugfix: The level-up texture was not displayed correctly
- Bugfix: The snowflake effect in the main menu was not displayed correctly or snowflakes sometimes did not fall over the whole screen
Vehicle E2:
- AI trams on line U2Z now correctly display "Oper, Karlsplatz U" on the matrix display again (instead of just "Karlsplatz U")
- Bugfix: Trams were sometimes running as "Sonderzug" although they were running a route trip
Vehicle ULF:
- The engine sound was slightly reworked
- Bugfix: On some doors the light textures of the door warning lights were not displayed correctly
Vehicle Flexity:
- Bugfix: Starting from the 2nd cab the light textures for the interior lighting as well as the door warning lights were not displayed correctly
- Bugfix: In some situations, a closed door was still displayed as open by means of the door indicator light and highlighted in yellow on the left cockpit display
AI trams:
- Bugfix: In some places on the map, AI trams got stuck and did not continue to move
- Bugfix: AI trams (all vehicle types) now always correctly switch on the interior lighting at night or in the tunnel
We hope you enjoy the new features and changes in Vienna!
Your TramSim Team
