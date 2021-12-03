 Skip to content

Archvale update for 3 December 2021

Patch v1.1.1: Major Bugfixes

Hello everyone! This patch addresses some major issues we've had reported since launch.

  • Fungal cap item no longer crashes when picking up collectables
  • Bank can now be unlocked in the Mushroom town to store 10k
  • Top tier items can no longer be upgraded for free
  • Certain helmets no longer become misaligned after entering shrines
  • Skull minions in hell no longer spawn stuck in walls
  • Items can be trashed even when only a bow is in your inventory
  • Local co-op no longer crashes in the dungeon 2 traversal segment
  • Sound no longer stops working after attempting a shrine too many times
  • Ice crown is correctly centred in the item get animation

Thank you for playing. More patches to come!

