Patch v1.1.1: Major Bugfixes

Hello everyone! This patch addresses some major issues we've had reported since launch.
- Fungal cap item no longer crashes when picking up collectables
- Bank can now be unlocked in the Mushroom town to store 10k
- Top tier items can no longer be upgraded for free
- Certain helmets no longer become misaligned after entering shrines
- Skull minions in hell no longer spawn stuck in walls
- Items can be trashed even when only a bow is in your inventory
- Local co-op no longer crashes in the dungeon 2 traversal segment
- Sound no longer stops working after attempting a shrine too many times
- Ice crown is correctly centred in the item get animation
Thank you for playing. More patches to come!
Changed files in this update