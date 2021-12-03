PTU Update 3.12.2021 (PTU Build 735)

New Features and Major Updates
- Added Ship Repair Terminals to Ship Designer Hall
- New inventory windows can now be opened with keybinds (Default binds: Backpack - I; Equipment - Y; Station Storage - T)
Auction House
- Items listed in Auction House buy tab categories are now the only items allowed to be auctioned
- Fixed an issue that caused the system message "Unable to open Auction House" to repeat itselfTool
Crafting
- Corrected crafting data so Missile Fuel Modules are craftable
- Added missing Warning Light Button 12x12cm to Crafting Tree
Devices
-
YOLOL Chips
- Prevented grabbing when the YOLOL Chip is zoomed to
- Freecursor mode is now enabled when the Chip is zoomed to
-
Reconstruction Machine
- Fixed several issues to do with spawning in moving + unloaded + large ships
-
Updated Box and Triangle Thruster locales to correct base Propellant consumption values (these values don't include Propellant Converter values and are calculated at 100% thrust)
Easy Build Mode
- Interaction is now prevented while carrying anything
- Disabled name field in Ship Easy Build Mode
- Rotation of degrees per turn for single objects changed from 22.5 to 15
- Grabbing an item from world while Easy Build Mode is turned on now turns Easy Build Mode off
- Easy Build Mode cannot be turned on if grabbing an item
- Modules are always picked up to Station Storages
- Modules can now be unwelded by pressing Mouse 2 (default bind) without using a Welding Tool
- Bolts can now be removed by pressing Mouse 2 (default bind) without using a Bolting Tool in Factory Hall Areas
- Changed rotation of non modules holograms to 15 degrees to unify behaviour inside and outside Easy Build Mode
- Fixed an issue that caused Factory Hall Areas to not rebuild again properly and placed objects disappearing
Factory Hall Area
- Enabled Cabling/Piping on Factory Hall Area walls
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where Ore stacks were lost during transfer between storages
- Fixed an issue caused by grabbing onto a Ship binds menu window
Player Stations
- Fixed an issue where shadows were not working properly in Player Stations founded far away from cell origins
Ship Shop Ships
-
Removed ships from Oki shops:
-
OKI 1
-
Tricone
-
OKI 3
- T2-A "Widukind"
- Wing II mk 3
- Coyote
-
-
Updated:
- Barrow84
- The Flatter
- Marmot-ST
- Marmot-TNK
- Merino
-
Changed names of:
- Marmot-ST to Marmot-ST2
- The Flatter to Flatter Extands
-
Updated descriptions of:
- Ghidorah
- Blood Hound V2-9-1 Auto
- Blood Hound V2-9-1 Laser
- Blood Hound V2-9-1 Plas
- Ore-Wing
- Sawfish
- Axiom
Ship Designer
- Added center of thrust indicators
Tools
-
Paint Tool:
- Fixed an issue where painting tint on Plates would make no change but consume ammo
- Fixed issues caused by painting objects bolted to stations inside Factory Hall Areas
- Paint Tool now has layer mode to select painting/resetting the base colour or tint colour. Can be selected with Mouse Wheel (default bind)
UI
- Adjusted grab HUD controls, removed "Return object", changed Y-axis lock control
- Fixed an issue that caused some items to not always update their item counts in Quickbars properly
- Resource windows can now be opened with keybinds (Default binds: Backpack - I; Equipment - Y; Station Storage - T)
- Fixed an issue where inventory items with no resources such as empty Fuel Rods were not showing resource bars
Weapons
- Fixed an issue with Tripod weapons getting stuck in firing state
PTU Only
- Fixed an issue where Capital Ship Docks were not recognized correctly
- Fixed an issue with Capital Ship Warp audio
- Fixed an issue where multiple players could not see each other after a Capital Ship Warp
- Fixed an issue that prevented the flight effect from stopping after Warp
- Fixed an issue that caused players standing on Capital Ship Docks being brought with a Capital Ship Warp
- Ships present at a Capital Ship Warp Destination are now deleted
- Added error messages to Navigation Data Logger
- Added Energy consumption rate to Navigation Data Logger UI
- Navigation Data Logger saving process now pauses when not receiving enough electricity
- Capital Ship Build Mode Area can now be expanded
- Fixed Capital Ship Supply Conduit module snapping issues
Changed depots in test_auto branch