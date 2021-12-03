 Skip to content

Starbase update for 3 December 2021

PTU Update 3.12.2021 (PTU Build 735)

New Features and Major Updates

  • Added Ship Repair Terminals to Ship Designer Hall
  • New inventory windows can now be opened with keybinds (Default binds: Backpack - I; Equipment - Y; Station Storage - T)

Auction House

  • Items listed in Auction House buy tab categories are now the only items allowed to be auctioned
  • Fixed an issue that caused the system message "Unable to open Auction House" to repeat itselfTool

Crafting

  • Corrected crafting data so Missile Fuel Modules are craftable
  • Added missing Warning Light Button 12x12cm to Crafting Tree

Devices

  • YOLOL Chips

    • Prevented grabbing when the YOLOL Chip is zoomed to
    • Freecursor mode is now enabled when the Chip is zoomed to

  • Reconstruction Machine

    • Fixed several issues to do with spawning in moving + unloaded + large ships

  • Updated Box and Triangle Thruster locales to correct base Propellant consumption values (these values don't include Propellant Converter values and are calculated at 100% thrust)

Easy Build Mode

  • Interaction is now prevented while carrying anything
  • Disabled name field in Ship Easy Build Mode
  • Rotation of degrees per turn for single objects changed from 22.5 to 15
  • Grabbing an item from world while Easy Build Mode is turned on now turns Easy Build Mode off
  • Easy Build Mode cannot be turned on if grabbing an item
  • Modules are always picked up to Station Storages
  • Modules can now be unwelded by pressing Mouse 2 (default bind) without using a Welding Tool
  • Bolts can now be removed by pressing Mouse 2 (default bind) without using a Bolting Tool in Factory Hall Areas
  • Changed rotation of non modules holograms to 15 degrees to unify behaviour inside and outside Easy Build Mode
  • Fixed an issue that caused Factory Hall Areas to not rebuild again properly and placed objects disappearing

Factory Hall Area

  • Enabled Cabling/Piping on Factory Hall Area walls

Gameplay

  • Fixed an issue where Ore stacks were lost during transfer between storages
  • Fixed an issue caused by grabbing onto a Ship binds menu window

Player Stations

  • Fixed an issue where shadows were not working properly in Player Stations founded far away from cell origins

Ship Shop Ships

  • Removed ships from Oki shops:

    • OKI 1

    • Tricone

    • OKI 3

      • T2-A "Widukind"
      • Wing II mk 3
      • Coyote

  • Updated:

    • Barrow84
    • The Flatter
    • Marmot-ST
    • Marmot-TNK
    • Merino

  • Changed names of:

    • Marmot-ST to Marmot-ST2
    • The Flatter to Flatter Extands

  • Updated descriptions of:

    • Ghidorah
    • Blood Hound V2-9-1 Auto
    • Blood Hound V2-9-1 Laser
    • Blood Hound V2-9-1 Plas
    • Ore-Wing
    • Sawfish
    • Axiom

Ship Designer

  • Added center of thrust indicators

Tools

  • Paint Tool:

    • Fixed an issue where painting tint on Plates would make no change but consume ammo
    • Fixed issues caused by painting objects bolted to stations inside Factory Hall Areas
    • Paint Tool now has layer mode to select painting/resetting the base colour or tint colour. Can be selected with Mouse Wheel (default bind)

UI

  • Adjusted grab HUD controls, removed "Return object", changed Y-axis lock control
  • Fixed an issue that caused some items to not always update their item counts in Quickbars properly
  • Resource windows can now be opened with keybinds (Default binds: Backpack - I; Equipment - Y; Station Storage - T)
  • Fixed an issue where inventory items with no resources such as empty Fuel Rods were not showing resource bars

Weapons

  • Fixed an issue with Tripod weapons getting stuck in firing state

PTU Only

  • Fixed an issue where Capital Ship Docks were not recognized correctly
  • Fixed an issue with Capital Ship Warp audio
  • Fixed an issue where multiple players could not see each other after a Capital Ship Warp
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the flight effect from stopping after Warp
  • Fixed an issue that caused players standing on Capital Ship Docks being brought with a Capital Ship Warp
  • Ships present at a Capital Ship Warp Destination are now deleted
  • Added error messages to Navigation Data Logger
  • Added Energy consumption rate to Navigation Data Logger UI
  • Navigation Data Logger saving process now pauses when not receiving enough electricity
  • Capital Ship Build Mode Area can now be expanded
  • Fixed Capital Ship Supply Conduit module snapping issues

