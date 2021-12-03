 Skip to content

Animal Shelter: Prologue update for 3 December 2021

Update for 30th of November

Update for 30th of November

  • [BIG] New Help Window added (accessible from Pause Menu)
  • Fixed poop bag interactions
  • Fixed poop bag's position animations
  • Quality of life changes for using poop bags
  • Corrected poop bags tooltips
  • Corrected exit button in Adoption Summary panel
  • Corrected descriptions in Adoption Summary panel
  • Fixed players getting sucked in "use" state when a popup shows up while using an item
  • Fixed cages not being placeable in cat/dog enclosures
  • Drone landing pad position is now saved
  • Fixed e-mail answer button (again)
  • Corrected place indicators
  • Added colliders to few objects
  • Fixed colliders for few other objects
  • Fixed occasional nulls in game settings
  • Few fixes for loading missions
  • Fixed Expand System turning off issue
  • Corrected trait's description in Summary Panel
  • Reduced change of cat's tail clipping through transporter model
  • Fixed key icon in mission's modal window
  • TAB tooltip is now visible until all alerts are gone
  • Items with variable parameters, such as a bottles of water, do not form one stack in inventory
  • Added better tooltip to whorehouse to better inform how to use it
  • Added missing save data for the litter box
  • Slight modification to bloom settings to prevent animals with white fur from shining
  • Fixed cat's run indicator size
  • Fixed furniture toggle in build mode
  • Corrected rotation of dog/cat house
  • Corrected object's rotation the taking out objects from packages and inventory
  • Corrected fence
  • Little fix to food bowls
  • Fixed camera's obstacle detection
  • Cats will not require washing module in missions
  • Fixed player shaking when too close to the dog during patting
  • Furniture can no longer be put inside a warehouse or a dumpster

