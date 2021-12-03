Update for 30th of November

- [BIG] New Help Window added (accessible from Pause Menu)
- Fixed poop bag interactions
- Fixed poop bag's position animations
- Quality of life changes for using poop bags
- Corrected poop bags tooltips
- Corrected exit button in Adoption Summary panel
- Corrected descriptions in Adoption Summary panel
- Fixed players getting sucked in "use" state when a popup shows up while using an item
- Fixed cages not being placeable in cat/dog enclosures
- Drone landing pad position is now saved
- Fixed e-mail answer button (again)
- Corrected place indicators
- Added colliders to few objects
- Fixed colliders for few other objects
- Fixed occasional nulls in game settings
- Few fixes for loading missions
- Fixed Expand System turning off issue
- Corrected trait's description in Summary Panel
- Reduced change of cat's tail clipping through transporter model
- Fixed key icon in mission's modal window
- TAB tooltip is now visible until all alerts are gone
- Items with variable parameters, such as a bottles of water, do not form one stack in inventory
- Added better tooltip to whorehouse to better inform how to use it
- Added missing save data for the litter box
- Slight modification to bloom settings to prevent animals with white fur from shining
- Fixed cat's run indicator size
- Fixed furniture toggle in build mode
- Corrected rotation of dog/cat house
- Corrected object's rotation the taking out objects from packages and inventory
- Corrected fence
- Little fix to food bowls
- Fixed camera's obstacle detection
- Cats will not require washing module in missions
- Fixed player shaking when too close to the dog during patting
- Furniture can no longer be put inside a warehouse or a dumpster
