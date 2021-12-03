Update 0.5.50

Changes
- Kasimir obtained tools to make the world around him more colorful (ask Steven)
- Kasimir sharpened his scythes, so they can remove bigger bushes and even smaller trees
- Kasimir learned a new look at fertilizing and sowing over broader areas
- Kasimir lost his sentiment towards fences on parents' farm. You can destroy those fences at will and even paint them!
- New alcoholic beverages appeared in Zalesie. You may (and even should!) produce them using your distilleries
- Alcoholic beverages got new properties like making Kasimir stronger or take less damage, some cool while other warm our protagonist
- Some villagers stopped disappearing magically after work. They walk back home now and disappear at their homes' doors just like any normal human does
- Home animales learned several new tricks to avoid being stuck (sometimes all you need is to look away)
- They also learned that visiting barn's upper floor makes no sense at all
- Food in all of Zalesie lost its power to heal pneumonia easily
- Pneumonia will actually kill Kasimir now (even in his sleep!)
- Bikes that somehow ended underwater lost their ability to put items equipped by the player back to their inventory
- Bugs making loading some of the savegame files sent by our players impossible were eliminated
- Overfilled storage at home no longer seems completely empty
- Language for Spanish, Italian, Korean and Chinese were finally updated
Known issues
- Yes, the horses still walk in the air... If you know how to reliably make them act like this, please let us know!
- If your savegame doesn't load send it to us via support mail
Changed files in this update