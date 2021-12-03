 Skip to content

Farmer's Life update for 3 December 2021

Update 0.5.50

Build 7823286

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Kasimir obtained tools to make the world around him more colorful (ask Steven)
  • Kasimir sharpened his scythes, so they can remove bigger bushes and even smaller trees
  • Kasimir learned a new look at fertilizing and sowing over broader areas
  • Kasimir lost his sentiment towards fences on parents' farm. You can destroy those fences at will and even paint them!
  • New alcoholic beverages appeared in Zalesie. You may (and even should!) produce them using your distilleries
  • Alcoholic beverages got new properties like making Kasimir stronger or take less damage, some cool while other warm our protagonist
  • Some villagers stopped disappearing magically after work. They walk back home now and disappear at their homes' doors just like any normal human does
  • Home animales learned several new tricks to avoid being stuck (sometimes all you need is to look away)
  • They also learned that visiting barn's upper floor makes no sense at all
  • Food in all of Zalesie lost its power to heal pneumonia easily
  • Pneumonia will actually kill Kasimir now (even in his sleep!)
  • Bikes that somehow ended underwater lost their ability to put items equipped by the player back to their inventory
  • Bugs making loading some of the savegame files sent by our players impossible were eliminated
  • Overfilled storage at home no longer seems completely empty
  • Language for Spanish, Italian, Korean and Chinese were finally updated
Known issues
  • Yes, the horses still walk in the air... If you know how to reliably make them act like this, please let us know!
  • If your savegame doesn't load send it to us via support mail

