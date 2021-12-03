 Skip to content

MakerKing update for 3 December 2021

MakerKing 0.11 Christmas Update is out!

Build 7823145

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are releasing this new Christmas-themed update along with a new level contest! The annoucement for the level contest should come shortly, stay tuned!

Version 0.11

New features :

  • Added the present, snowman and Christmas tree decorations
  • Added antlers, hoofs, animal noses, deer tail and sleigh mob parts
  • Added review list menu, menu to see player reviews on levels
  • Added new candle table decoration
  • Added new cosmetics

Enhancements :

  • Added Christmas exclusive logo to titlescreen
  • Improved performance (CPU) of waterfall smoke, cannons and fans
  • The default rotation of clocks can now be configured in the editor
  • Improved rendering performance (GPU) of signs and trees when used in large amounts
  • Drawer block can now be scaled up into a bigger dresser
  • Some improvements to the look of wood assets and furniture

Bug fixes :

  • Fixed two crashes happening when connection breaks at specific moments
  • Fixed bug where day/night button wouldn't add an action in action history
  • Fixed bug where limbs of rock mobs had no normal maps
  • Fixed bug where table decorations had a misplaced selection box when flipped in the editor

