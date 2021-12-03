MakerKing 0.11 Christmas Update is out!

We are releasing this new Christmas-themed update along with a new level contest! The annoucement for the level contest should come shortly, stay tuned!
Version 0.11
New features :
- Added the present, snowman and Christmas tree decorations
- Added antlers, hoofs, animal noses, deer tail and sleigh mob parts
- Added review list menu, menu to see player reviews on levels
- Added new candle table decoration
- Added new cosmetics
Enhancements :
- Added Christmas exclusive logo to titlescreen
- Improved performance (CPU) of waterfall smoke, cannons and fans
- The default rotation of clocks can now be configured in the editor
- Improved rendering performance (GPU) of signs and trees when used in large amounts
- Drawer block can now be scaled up into a bigger dresser
- Some improvements to the look of wood assets and furniture
Bug fixes :
- Fixed two crashes happening when connection breaks at specific moments
- Fixed bug where day/night button wouldn't add an action in action history
- Fixed bug where limbs of rock mobs had no normal maps
- Fixed bug where table decorations had a misplaced selection box when flipped in the editor
