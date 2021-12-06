Greetings, Mercenaries!
Update 0.8.1.1 is now available to download. It includes fixes to important issues found by our QA and reported by the players since the launch of Content Update 3. As usual, we thank you all for providing feedback and helping make the game better!
Bug fixes and improvements
- Restored Hilde's Unstoppable Force ability logic, she will now correctly use this ability if engaged by two characters at the beginning of the turn
- Quest - "Beneath The Iron Peaks": Korrinn should no longer reappear in the location after loading a save
- Improved the initial positioning of units in battles
- Quest - "Entrapment": fixed a potential quest blocker and a reported issue where player would be transported to the quest area with only Morten and Sheila in their group
- Fixed some issues that stopped the party members' dialogues from triggering correctly when they're interacted with in the Inn
- Minor fixes to quest cutscenes and dialogues
Discuss the update with devs and other players!
