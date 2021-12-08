PC Update 2.7(08.12.2021)

Greetings, Exiles!

We’re unearthing Update 2.7, just in time to rattle and chill your holiday break!

Something stirs in the air and a coldness grips your bones. You sense a nefarious darkness growing within both the Exiled Lands and the Isle of Siptah. The veil between our world and the outer dark is starting to tear, and droves of undead stalk the land. Mystical pillars rise in dark rituals and the ominous chanting of sorcerers can be heard as whispers on the wind.

You can take on this new threat and fight the sorcerers and the unnatural undead they summon. Be on the lookout for rituals of dark sorcery as you explore either the Exiled Lands or the Isle of Siptah. By stopping the rituals you may earn unique rewards, such as some brand new placeables or even the Skelos Cultist Master armor set of the sorcerers, starting today and until January 10th!

With Update 2.7, we’re adding a new Point of Interest protection system. This first iteration will prevent obelisks in the Exiled Lands from being blocked, and will destroy any interfering constructions until access is guaranteed. We’re also focusing on polishing the new Nemedian building pieces and cosmetic sets, with fixes to collision boxes and visual polish to minor issues with armors and placeables. Along with that comes the hinted at upgrade to the building pickup system, where any pieces that would’ve otherwise collapsed when picking one up will now be sent to the inventory!

And, what could be the highlight for many of you, we’ve finally delivered one of your most requested changes since the game’s release: it should no longer rain indoors! Any sheltered areas will now protect from the rain and you should no longer see your fancy rugs and furniture soaked in rain. Making those roofs work for it, you know?

Along with these changes we’ve been working on other fixes and general layers of polish to the game. We hope these improvements make your adventures in the Exiled Lands and Siptah more enjoyable, so you can focus on grabbing all that new loot!

Thanks once again for your continued feedback and support, and stay safe!

IMPORTANT NOTE REGARDING MODS

Please remember that updates can mess with the functionality of your installed mods. We suggest taking a backup of your current database before updating to any new patch if you have mods installed. For the purposes of testing, we recommend not using any mods when playing on Testlive.

Limited-time in-game event: Grave Matters!

From today, until January 10th, you can earn unique rewards by stopping the rituals scattered across the Exiled Lands and Isle of Siptah!

Point of Interest Protection System!

Obelisks in the Exiled Lands will now be protected against obstructing constructions. This new system will check against any total blockings and destroy the offending structures. This can also be enabled in private servers by adjusting a new server setting!

No more rain indoors!

You can now sing and dance in the rain, happy again, as you’ll finally be able to shelter from it in your home.

Roofs will now protect against rain! No more soaked bases! Hallelujah!

Fixed a number of crashes and stability issues.

Fixed an issue that would cause certain mods to not load after the recent mod loading optimizations.

Optimized the game and server logs to be less spammy about a number of outdated errors, and updated to provide more meaningful information regarding connectivity issues.

Fixed a number of exploits in regards to the building and clan systems.

New limited-time in-game event: Grave Matters. Between Dec 8th until January 10th, find the totems and stop the rituals to earn unique rewards, such as some brand new placeables or even the Skelos Cultist Master armor set of the sorcerers.

Added new Point of Interest protection system. In this initial implementation it will protect obelisks in the Exiled Lands. This new system will periodically check the surroundings of these locations. Buildings found blocking access to these resources will be automatically destroyed.

This is controlled via Server Setting, and comes disabled by default. PoiProtectionEnabled=false

It’s no longer possible to climb over the Nemedian fences.

Ceilings can now be snapped to Nemedian Gate Frames as intended.

Stormglass fence should now have the correct destructible mesh.

Nemedian Fence and Crenelated Wall destructible meshes did not match their models either. This has now been fixed.

Fixed a number of improper collisions on several Nemedian building pieces.

Fixed a number of known visual issues with Nemedian pieces and placeables.

Edited placement volume for the Lesser Wheel of Pain to prevent placing it on top of another one.

Updated collision box for Lesser Wheel of Pain to be more appropriate with its ingame model.

Fixed several Nemedian items that couldn’t be dismantled at the Dismantling Bench.

Black Ice War-Axe now correctly requires Hardened Steel War-axe to craft.

It is now possible to squeeze Yakith and Shaggai Horror carcasses in liquid presses for resources. Yummy.

Kordovan Tack and Saddle should now be craftable again.

Addressed an issue where thralls would spawn with a xx_unarmed bag in their inventory.

We have stripped NPCs from their interest in Geology and they should no longer get stuck in front of rocks and ores. This should help them pathfind around them normally.

The Tortured King should now have the correct base weapon.

We found out Accursed Bearer II was lying about their tier and that is not cool. So we have fixed that. Know your place, Gary.

Fixed a number of NPCs that were missing from New Khemi Docks in Siptah.

Fixed an issue with a stuck Rocknose near the Tower of Bats.

Rejoice, spider zealots-to-be: Harpagus the Hatcher no longer suffers from chronic shyness and should be spawning in the Exiled Lands again.

Undead Dragon in the Sinkhole should now spawn even if someone has built close to the Sinkhole.

Fixed an issue where a few NPCs wouldn’t spawn due to invalid AI controllers.

Increased durability for the Shield of the Grey Ones from 500 to 2000.

The amount of Zeal gotten from burning the Flesh of Jhebbal sag has been reduced from 20 per flesh to 1 per flesh.

Accessing the inventory of the Lesser Wheel of Pain should now be easier to accomplish.

The building pick-up system has been improved to now also send to the inventory any pieces that would collapse when picking up a building piece.

Building pieces that had been previously repaired to 100% can now be picked up.

Building pieces that are picked up can now be sent to the shortcut bar automatically if another piece of that type is in one of the slots.

Interactable objects are now subtly highlighted to ease spotting and interacting with them.

Addressed an issue where Rocknoses would lose their textures once they were at a distance.

Blood-moon Bow should now have the correct in-game visuals.

Elevators now replicate its movement correctly to all players on a server.

Fixed an issue where elevators would need to be triggered twice after a server restart to work correctly.

Please make sure you’re sitting for the next line. By proceeding you agree to those terms and make us not accountable for any damages caused due to sudden fainting or permanent vocal cords damage caused by intense screaming.

You should now no longer see wetness, or raindrops on the character, thralls or NPCs when indoors. In addition, you should no longer see wetness on the floor or on placeables if there is something above it blocking the rain. The wetness on the character will fade in/out for 3 seconds after going in/out of cover.

Fixed an issue where a corpse at the Proving grounds would give out a Fragment of Power instead of a Scout Report. #rip

Valusian and Tongue of the Serpent Men language dictionaries were missing from the game. This has now been fixed.

Addressed an issue where some saddles would show low-quality, grey textures.

Fixed a number of character visual imperfections while wearing the Nemedian Scout Vest.

Corpses (especially Rhinos) should no longer lose their texture when going out of range.

Addressed an issue where sometimes the game client would not receive game invites after a failed attempt.

Fixed a number of connectivity issues on the PlayStation version of the game in regards to FLS and offline accessibility.

The thrall perk system is now accessible to modders. Happy modding!

Added decorations to a Siptah camp that was missing them. World NPCs also deserve nice things, you know.

Fixed a spot near the Eye of Ekim where players could get stuck.

In our eternal war against the evil forces of cheese -lieutenant of the lactose empire- we have fixed several spots in the Warmaker Dungeon and Grey Ones Pools where it was possible to fight bosses without retaliation. This made dealing with them less con-grate-lating than intended. Crom laughs at your four winds, cheese.

Fixed a number of minor visual imperfections across several Siptah locations.