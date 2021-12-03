Dec 3rd - Giants of Nifheim

Winter is patch here, along with the blizzard that filled Hell's infinite pit with snow! This give the forgoten gaint race a chance to come up to the surface. Well, you know the drill, it's Giants hunting time! We also added five more 7th satanic skills. Sadly, we couldn't get the arena shop done with other works pending. For now, have fun not getting smash by our not-so-friendly giants!
Patch Note v7.29
Change open world to Viking Winter theme.
Added a new event item : Viking’s Helmet
Add new winter event campaign and new conquests: Giants of Nifheim. (access from campaign.)
Add new (giants) monsters: Jotunn and Jotunn Chief.
Add new anima: Viking I-IV (Gives 40-100% chance to prevent death with 130s cool down.)
Add new Menalisa's 7th Satanic Skill: SoulShare - Share 50% of the current soul to target demon ally with LVL(0~5) souls return.
Add new Menalisa's 7th Satanic Skill: Beholder - Summon Beholder, dealing 6xTAL({0}~{1}) [light][dark] e.dmg.
Add new Iaron's 7th Satanic Skill: Demon Execution - Adds LVL(50~100)% demon killer status to self for 13s.
Add new Iaron's 7th Satanic Skill: Double Stun - Deals 2xSTR(1~2) dmg and inflicts stun with stacking 2s time.
Add new Nija's 7th Satanic Skill: Spirit Copy - Copy all common buffs from a single ally to all other allies around Nija for LVL(13~23)s.
Mim's killing scan should be working now (with no FX, sorry.)
Updated SSS bar with fire animation.
