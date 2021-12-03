Patch notes 2021-12-03 (Experimental) + GeForce Now support

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

the Experimental Branch is meant to test things and gather your feedback – and this shows! We hear your words of praise for the new content but also the valid concerns you raise.

We had already patched in some fixes, balance adjustments, and tweaks to water behaviour. Today, we’re addressing feedback regarding the new buildings and the faction diversity.

GeForce Now support

Not really a patch note but Timberborn on Steam is now available to play via GeForce Now. We know many of you asked for that. Enjoy!

Metal production changes

You have noted that traditional mining does not necessarily fit the lumberpunk theme and the faction differences. Also, it made Shredders obsolete once the ruins were depleted.

Updated resource node: Metal Deposit was renamed Underground Ruins. It is now an infinite source of Scrap metal. Ruins remain a limited source of scrap metal.

Updated building: Mine . Has an updated model, and is now a Folktails-exclusive building.

. Has an updated model, and is now a Folktails-exclusive building. New building: Efficient Mine . Has an updated model compared to the Folktails version, and has an output of 2 Scrap metal instead of 1. It is Iron Teeth-exclusive.

. Has an updated model compared to the Folktails version, and has an output of 2 Scrap metal instead of 1. It is Iron Teeth-exclusive. Updated building: Smelter. It is now used to process Scrap metal from all sources into Metal blocks. Science and buildings cost adjusted to match the Shredder's: 300 SP, 50 Planks, 20 Gears, 30 Scrap metal.

Shredder was removed from the game. But don’t fret, there are shredding enthusiasts in the team and the building may return in some form one day! \m/

Water gameplay and Water Wheels

Ah, water wheels. A welcome sight when they spin, a herald of doom when they don’t. How about getting more variants to further differentiate the factions?

Updated building: Water Wheel. It is now a Folktails-exclusive building. Note: If you had the OG Water Wheels built in an Iron Teeth settlement, they will be there but you won’t be able to build more.

New building: Compact Water Wheel (starts unlocked; 25 logs; 50 hp/cms; Iron Teeth-exclusive). Perfect for tight spaces and/or limited power needs. Can be daisy-chained if needed.

(starts unlocked; 25 logs; 50 hp/cms; Iron Teeth-exclusive). Perfect for tight spaces and/or limited power needs. Can be daisy-chained if needed. New building: Large Water Wheel (200 SP; 70 logs, 80 planks; 180 hp/cms; Iron Teeth-exclusive). Now we’re talking! This beast needs to be supported from the side at a height of two tiles, and cannot be daisy-chained that easily.

(200 SP; 70 logs, 80 planks; 180 hp/cms; Iron Teeth-exclusive). Now we’re talking! This beast needs to be supported from the side at a height of two tiles, and cannot be daisy-chained that easily. Updated building: Water Marker. It was renamed Stream Gauge, and now it also indicates the water’s current speed.

Updated building: Mechanical Water Pump (Iron Teeth). The Iron Teeth variant now has a 6-tile deep pipe matching the faction’s Deep Water Pump.

Aquatic Farmhouse and aquatic crops

Let’s hope using them will be less confusing!

Updated Aquatic Farmhouse’s description and icon to better explain the building’s role.

Added a new keyword to the aquatic crops: Aquatic. Aquatic crops can only grow when partially submerged in the water.

Observatory changes

We get it, we have underestimated the scientific value of gazing into the stars.

Updated building: Observatory. This Inventor’s Hut on steroids now produces Science Points at a high rate and no longer is an attraction.

Science cost adjusted to 1000 SP, building costs adjusted to 100 Planks, 50 Gears, 10 Pine Resin. Employs 4 workers.

Leisure buildings

Just some small number changes to leisure buildings.

Updated building: Lido. Science cost adjusted to 250 SP, building costs adjusted to 40 Logs, 30 Planks. The beavers can enjoy their evenings in the water even earlier. Note: because of the Lido fixes (below), you will find out that your already-built Lidos have disappeared.

Updated building: Temple. Science cost adjusted to 400 SP, building costs adjusted to 150 Logs, 60 Planks. It’s now a bit more expensive, as beavers prefer to play rather than pray.

Fixes