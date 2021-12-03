I squashed a bunch of bugs hiding in the corners!
Fixes
- Fixed game over not being triggered when the plan ends just before time over
- Fixed broken mission report when watching the execution of a campaign mission for the second time
- Fixed current time being changed when coming back from the loadout screen after opening the shop
- Fixed grenades bought during campaign being usable twice
- Fixed the "Riggs92" handgun's name (was named "C30" before)
- Fixed the challenge leaderboards being reset every day (had to reset them tho)
- Fixed the chapter skill points not being reset when abandonning a chapter
- Fixed weapons and grenades placed outside of the weapon rack in the loadout screen
