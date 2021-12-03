 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 3 December 2021

Hotfix #2

Build 7822353

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I squashed a bunch of bugs hiding in the corners!

Fixes
  • Fixed game over not being triggered when the plan ends just before time over
  • Fixed broken mission report when watching the execution of a campaign mission for the second time
  • Fixed current time being changed when coming back from the loadout screen after opening the shop
  • Fixed grenades bought during campaign being usable twice
  • Fixed the "Riggs92" handgun's name (was named "C30" before)
  • Fixed the challenge leaderboards being reset every day (had to reset them tho)
  • Fixed the chapter skill points not being reset when abandonning a chapter
  • Fixed weapons and grenades placed outside of the weapon rack in the loadout screen

