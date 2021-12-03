 Skip to content

Piozila update for 3 December 2021

Minor Udpate - Cursor

Build 7822333

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adding a new cursor.
  • Addition of a shortcut (the R key on the keyboard) allowing you to restart a level without going through the menu.
  • Added a checkbox in the menu to enable / disable automatic selection. When automatic selection is enabled, an object is now automatically re-selected after its movement, except in certain cases (example: after deletion).

