- Adding a new cursor.
- Addition of a shortcut (the R key on the keyboard) allowing you to restart a level without going through the menu.
- Added a checkbox in the menu to enable / disable automatic selection. When automatic selection is enabled, an object is now automatically re-selected after its movement, except in certain cases (example: after deletion).
Piozila update for 3 December 2021
Minor Udpate - Cursor
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Piozila Content Depot 1560851
- Loading history…
Piozila Linux Depot 1560852
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update