Post Scriptum update for 3 December 2021

Small Update v2.1.2011.5491 - Changelog

Greetings!

This last small update for the weekend will once more attempt to fix the invisible infantry that wasn't fixed yesterday.

As per usual you can find the changelog for this update below.

Changelog v2.1.2011.5491
  • Potential fix for infantry sometimes being invisible to tank crews.
  • Fixed deployables being able to flip tanks and other vehicles.
  • Fixed M4A3 Commander socket causing character to be exposed.
  • Fixed Skirmish missing cap zones.

Roadmap 2021 / 2022

Sincerely,

Periscope Games

JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON DISCORD

