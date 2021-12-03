 Skip to content

King under the Mountain update for 3 December 2021

Alpha 8.1.11 patch

Build 7822264

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added elephant meat to list of valid ingredients for soup
  • Added Japanese translation, thanks for SPQR
  • Reduced length of time hemp requires to grow
  • Fix for a crash regarding roofing near the edge of the map
  • Fix for a crash when other jobs are on top of a grave location
  • Fix for a crash packaging mods with replaced colour swatches

