- Added elephant meat to list of valid ingredients for soup
- Added Japanese translation, thanks for SPQR
- Reduced length of time hemp requires to grow
- Fix for a crash regarding roofing near the edge of the map
- Fix for a crash when other jobs are on top of a grave location
- Fix for a crash packaging mods with replaced colour swatches
King under the Mountain update for 3 December 2021
Alpha 8.1.11 patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
King under the Mountain Content Depot 930231
- Loading history…
King under the Mountain Mac Depot 930232
- Loading history…
King under the Mountain Linux Depot 930233
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update