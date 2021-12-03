Patch Notes Version: 1.1.10

- Added a brief timer after the piranha attaches to an object where the bite can't be deactivated accidentally by rapidly pressing the ability button
- Adjusted Nigel's repathing timer when repathing after losing sight of the fish and adjusted paths in the corridor area so Nigel won't trap the player in rooms
- Added temporary barriers to prevent the fish from being thrown out of the suitcase when transitioning to the plane in Flying Fish Level 3
- Fixed colliders on the top of the escalator in Flying Fish Level 3 so that the fish can't be thrown out of the bucket when hitting the sides with the corner of the bucket
- Regrettably stopped Greg's head from disappearing when respawning in Iron Fish mode in the Aquarium level
- Fixed issue where the last minecart in Flying Fish level 2 would empty itself if jumped in prior to it hitting the last gate
- Added water volumes to burst water pipes in Flying Fish 2 so that suffocation timer is reset when entering the water stream
- Adjusted trajectory of a burst pipe stream in Flying Fish level 2 to more consistently hit a warning sign that triggers a flood as it was previously easy to miss if entering the stream from certain angles
- Removed menu option to skip checkpoint in Iron Fish mode after dying
- Fixed achievement for all achievements being unlocked not unlocking and adding check on start up to award the achievement if all achievements have been unlocked
- Reverted suitcases resetting on the first suitcase belt on respawn, now only resets suitcases that have flipped off the belt with a fish inside
- Fixed various places where PlayStation controller buttons were missing in the UI
- Changed Curve Digital to Curve Games
- Replaced numbers in Aquarium and Space levels with dpad icons when using a controller to fix corrupted text issue and more accurately show controls
- Fix for light gates in the Aquarium level getting stuck when dropped from a height
- Removed shallow water area by big tank Greg in the Aquarium
- Fix for fade to black on death in the Aquarium
- Fix for point in Flying Fish level 1 where the fish can get stuck
- Fix for blue crate in the market of Flying Fish level 1 that could repel the bucket at great force if hit with a corner of the bucket
- Prevented fish from being bounced when landing under the trampoline in Goldfish level 2
- Fix for scrollbar not appearing in the game settings
- Fix for selection bar on "Invert Flight controls" not aligning correctly in Russian
- Added collision to planks with missing collision in Puffer level 2
- Expanded water volume to cover behind first valve in the Space level
- Fixed colliders in the office section of Flying Fish level 3 to prevent getting stuck under the lamp and to more accurately match the dividers
- Added colliders prevent getting stuck on the ladder in Goldfish level 2
- Fix for incorrect achievements being unlocked by the criteria for other achievements
I Am Fish update for 3 December 2021
Patch Notes Version: 1.1.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update