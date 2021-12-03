 Skip to content

I Am Fish update for 3 December 2021

Patch Notes Version: 1.1.10

Patch Notes Version: 1.1.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a brief timer after the piranha attaches to an object where the bite can't be deactivated accidentally by rapidly pressing the ability button
  • Adjusted Nigel's repathing timer when repathing after losing sight of the fish and adjusted paths in the corridor area so Nigel won't trap the player in rooms
  • Added temporary barriers to prevent the fish from being thrown out of the suitcase when transitioning to the plane in Flying Fish Level 3
  • Fixed colliders on the top of the escalator in Flying Fish Level 3 so that the fish can't be thrown out of the bucket when hitting the sides with the corner of the bucket
  • Regrettably stopped Greg's head from disappearing when respawning in Iron Fish mode in the Aquarium level
  • Fixed issue where the last minecart in Flying Fish level 2 would empty itself if jumped in prior to it hitting the last gate
  • Added water volumes to burst water pipes in Flying Fish 2 so that suffocation timer is reset when entering the water stream
  • Adjusted trajectory of a burst pipe stream in Flying Fish level 2 to more consistently hit a warning sign that triggers a flood as it was previously easy to miss if entering the stream from certain angles
  • Removed menu option to skip checkpoint in Iron Fish mode after dying
  • Fixed achievement for all achievements being unlocked not unlocking and adding check on start up to award the achievement if all achievements have been unlocked
  • Reverted suitcases resetting on the first suitcase belt on respawn, now only resets suitcases that have flipped off the belt with a fish inside
  • Fixed various places where PlayStation controller buttons were missing in the UI
  • Changed Curve Digital to Curve Games
  • Replaced numbers in Aquarium and Space levels with dpad icons when using a controller to fix corrupted text issue and more accurately show controls
  • Fix for light gates in the Aquarium level getting stuck when dropped from a height
  • Removed shallow water area by big tank Greg in the Aquarium
  • Fix for fade to black on death in the Aquarium
  • Fix for point in Flying Fish level 1 where the fish can get stuck
  • Fix for blue crate in the market of Flying Fish level 1 that could repel the bucket at great force if hit with a corner of the bucket
  • Prevented fish from being bounced when landing under the trampoline in Goldfish level 2
  • Fix for scrollbar not appearing in the game settings
  • Fix for selection bar on "Invert Flight controls" not aligning correctly in Russian
  • Added collision to planks with missing collision in Puffer level 2
  • Expanded water volume to cover behind first valve in the Space level
  • Fixed colliders in the office section of Flying Fish level 3 to prevent getting stuck under the lamp and to more accurately match the dividers
  • Added colliders prevent getting stuck on the ladder in Goldfish level 2
  • Fix for incorrect achievements being unlocked by the criteria for other achievements

