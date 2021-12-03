[0.8.4030 Version update] Updated at 20:00 on December 3, 2021
Added part of English translation text.
Optimized the Dragonspawn's general attack skills.
Fixed the problem that Dragonspawn's color form effects would disappear after switching scenes in battle.
Fixed the problem of incorrect display of special effects when the Dragonspawn can be combined in battle.
Fixed the problem that the rules and traits of special sect would be modified in some cases (which may cause some functions of special sects to be invalid).
Optimized the display of the efficacy name of the Greenscale Spring.
Optimized the description text of Rewrite Destiny(Elder Dragon Aura).
Fixed the problem that certain operations during sect relocation may cause the game to get stuck.
Fixed the problem that after a resource point disappears, the disciples of that resource point will be automatically assigned to other resource points.
Fixed the problem that in the sect, the Department without elders could also recruit true disciples.
Fixed the problem that when adjusting the allocation of named disciples in the mission hall of the sect, the resources expected to be obtained would be displayed incorrectly in some cases.
Fixed the problem that the sect strategy would automatically change after sect relocation in some cases.
Fixed the problem that the collecting materials task in the sect task hall would not refresh after higher positions.
Fixed the problem that the sect rules (prohibiting the sect leader from receiving salary) were not in effect.
Fixed the problem that true disciples might be automatically dispatched to a branch in a low-level area.
Fixed the problem that 2 headquarters would appear in the selection list when the branch deployed personnel to the headquarters.
Fixed the problem that when consuming the manuals to unlock the artifact spirit talent, the unlocking might fail in some cases, but the manuals were also consumed.
