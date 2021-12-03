WW2: Bunker Simulator - Early Access Hotfix #8

Soldiers!

We have just deployed a new update - Hotfix #8

Huge MILITARY THANKS to all PLAYERS for the great support!!

New feature: SAVE SLOTS - - -

A short comment on this new feature - now there are 3 save slots available.

Players who are already in-game and have a current save file can enjoy playing despite upgrading the save system file.

Once launching the game the pop-up informs about the new feature. Then you should confirm and choose "Continue" in Main Menu. The game starts from the first save slot.

For the new players as soon as the day passes the game is already saved. You can choose another slot whenever there is a need to play again or check something.



You can also watch the changes here - YouTube

What was fixed:

a) reload ammunition counting;

b) keyboard F1,F2,F3 in UI for soldiers;

c) after giving the bandage you have problems with picking up equipment;

d) some achievements weren't triggered on Steam;

e) soldiers AI tweaked;

f) box with weapons or food disappearing;

g) morse radio additional mission despite previous mission completed;

Improvements:

a) additional audio based on the Road Map;

b) enemy AI part 1;

Content which is coming:

improvement soldiers AI;

improvement enemy AI;

bunker doors mechanic (still to consider);

features to be announced soon... Christmas is coming :-))

- audio improvements; DONE

- additional save slots; DONE

- new tutorial; DONE

- key bindings; DONE

- trash can for useless items/ingredients; DONE

- looting enemy ammo from the weapon; DONE

- inventory improvement (assigning items to hot keys by hoovering; slot scrolling, shift information); DONE

- companion marker; DONE

- enemy body disappear after looting for less powerful PC; DONE

We will do our best to reply asap to your suggestions/feedback.

Constantly monitor all the information flow on every channel - many thanks for that!

If anyone will encounter any problem feel free to put it on the Discussion panel or our server:

cheers,

Bunker Dev Team