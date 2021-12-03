Settlement Survival Patch Notes 0.84.199.755

Hello everyone!
We have just released a patch:
Feature Adjustments:
- Optimized vendors' behavior: Now vendors won't take those types of medicine needed to be used in clinic and hospital from marketplace.
- Optimized building process of Great Castle.
- Optimized the trigger time of disasters. (New save required)
- Optimized the description of events (after selecting different choices).
- Adjusted the effects of shoes type items.
- Adjusted the effects of beer and spirits.
- Adjusted the working animation and job description of Reed Farmer, Sand Digger and Actor.
- Corrected the production building of Down Jacket in Help Logs.
Bug Fixed:
- Fixed the issue that Great Castle not showing up the building switch.
- Fixed the issue that sheriff's work doesn't add proficiency of Quality of Life
- Fixed the issue that corns cannot be searched in supply station. (in Chinese version)
Changed files in this update