Settlement Survival update for 3 December 2021

Settlement Survival Patch Notes 0.84.199.755

Settlement Survival Patch Notes 0.84.199.755 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We have just released a patch:

Feature Adjustments:

  • Optimized vendors' behavior: Now vendors won't take those types of medicine needed to be used in clinic and hospital from marketplace.
  • Optimized building process of Great Castle.
  • Optimized the trigger time of disasters. (New save required)
  • Optimized the description of events (after selecting different choices).
  • Adjusted the effects of shoes type items.
  • Adjusted the effects of beer and spirits.
  • Adjusted the working animation and job description of Reed Farmer, Sand Digger and Actor.
  • Corrected the production building of Down Jacket in Help Logs.

    Bug Fixed:
  • Fixed the issue that Great Castle not showing up the building switch.
  • Fixed the issue that sheriff's work doesn't add proficiency of Quality of Life
  • Fixed the issue that corns cannot be searched in supply station. (in Chinese version)

