-fixed time counting
-fixed sprint
-fixed save for items (like prefabs on modern level)
-new skill for formworks
-new improvements for the crane (like labels for prefabs on hook)
-new improvements for the crane (like target label localizations for prefabs)
-fixed crane params (more stiffness)
-fixed lack of amount tips to build
-added stack drop for items
-fixed problem with dropping items on hand stack
-better optimization for Japanese level
-removed part of probably offend words
-fix for invisible walls while driving vehicles
-and many other small fixes
House Builder update for 5 December 2021
#4 HOTFIX
Changed files in this update