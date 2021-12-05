 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

House Builder update for 5 December 2021

#4 HOTFIX

Share · View all patches · Build 7821538 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed time counting

-fixed sprint

-fixed save for items (like prefabs on modern level)

-new skill for formworks

-new improvements for the crane (like labels for prefabs on hook)

-new improvements for the crane (like target label localizations for prefabs)

-fixed crane params (more stiffness)

-fixed lack of amount tips to build

-added stack drop for items

-fixed problem with dropping items on hand stack

-better optimization for Japanese level

-removed part of probably offend words

-fix for invisible walls while driving vehicles

-and many other small fixes

Changed files in this update

House Builder Depot 1244631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.