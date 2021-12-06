Hokko Life Update - Fixes and Festive Cheer!

As we head into the festive season, we wanted to add some festive items to Hokko Life!
PLUS, we've added support for more languages (Korean, Brazilian Portuguese and Polish), community requested changes and features, a bunch of fixes and we've also made some changes to the fishing mini game!
Check out our round-up video...
...And the full patch notes below!
New:
- You can now turn the main lights on and off inside homes using L or the Right Stick Button
- Added setting for anisotropic textures
- Community Request: Paint & Fabric Remover in the Design Tool
- Korean, Brazian Portuguese and Polish languages added!
- Festive Items!
- New Festive Design Pieces (Snow people, Tree, and Gingerbread House)
- Holiday Decoration, Snowball and Gingerbread resources
- Numbers 0-9 Design Pieces
Placement Interface Changes:
- Community Request: Toggle Snapping (Press Tab or Left Stick button)
- Community Request: Continued Placement (press R or Right Bumper to keep placing the same item from your backpack)
Changes:
-
Removed eel from pickaxe recipe
-
Community Request: World time pauses while player is in the Design Tool or the Painting Tool
-
Collection challenges now finish when the amount is reached.
-
Moved shoes further apart in the painting tool to make them easier to paint.
-
Villagers now unlock their corresponding recipes/blueprints when they move in, not on completing a request.
-
Community Request: Tweaked Ore positions and collision in mines to help prevent them being behind walls and hard to see.
-
Control settings are no longer stored in the Windows Registry, instead in a control_settings xml file along with other save data
-
Players can now no-longer unbind the left mouse button, which would cause the settings screen to be unsable
-
Backpack UI has had a polish
-
Interaction prompts now hidden when running around, have had a visual update too
-
Community Request: Added an avatar guide to the Design Tool for better size reference
-
Community Request: Added select-all to Design Tool
-
Added interface for players to capture a picture of their new creation in the Design Tool
-
Fishing Minigame
- Reworked the mini game to make it kinder, more informative, and tweaked the controls to be less awkward
- Treasure is now tied to timing when you catch a fish
- Tweaked treasure items, replaced single shell with resource collections
- General visual polish
-
Flower seeds available in the shop no longer are random, but instead follow the same sequence when restocking.
-
Fishing now has a low percent chance of getting a booby-prize (the boot is back!)
Fixes:
- Community Report: Fixed Picnic set blanket being half submerged
- Community Report: Fixed Fertiliser not being stackable in inventories
- Community Report: Fixed exploit where cancelling an edit would add resources to your backpack
- Community Report: Editing an object now won't change others in the world
- Fish no longer swim through rock and under the ground
- Fixed stone bridge Design Piece not having an underside
- Fix for fishing challenge ui staying on screen after exiting to main menu
- Fix for fishing challenge ui visible during designing, painting, and other interactions
- Fix for fishing challenge time still counting down even during loading screens
- Glass in glasses is no longer so dark
- Fix for Fishing Tournament prizes sometimes not being delivered
- Fix for mails about Fishing Tournament not showing up correctly
- Optimized textures in the city center to help with issues on lower spec machines
- Fix for control issue caused when switching control method while the "Add Stuff" menu is visible in the Design Tool
- Fix for Mahogany and Small Bush seeds not appearing in the Shop
- Fix for Pink Balloon Equippable not appearing in the shop
- Fixed treasure chests from fishing dissapearing on level load
- Fixed weird flashing on design pieces when adding a new piece to a creation in the Design Tool
