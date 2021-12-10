Patch 1.6 - Live Now

- Fixed remapping the left and right mouse button
- Improved rebinding keys
- *Note: Players should reset their key bindings to default to properly get these changes before rebinding any other keys
- Improved Click-to-move pathing around doors to make it far easier to transition through a door.
- Map: M now opens and closes the map.
- Windowed Mode no longer minimizes when changing focus.
Over 300 individual bugs fixed and quality of life improvements. Some highlights below:
- Poro Idol & Shield: Poro weapons now upgrade and evolve as you progress through the game.
- Saving: Improved the way saving is handled to autosave more often and more reliably.
- Saving: Continue game will now use your most recent save, and not only the most recent autosave.
- Combat: Fixed being unable to target enemies in combat in certain instances.
- Many crashes are fixed across the game.
- Fishing: The splash VFX when reeling in a fish is now going in the correct direction.
- Enchanting: The delta between current item and potential new item is now displayed when infusing.
- Map: Fixed various instances of missing icons.
- Map: Fixed various instances of chests not showing as looted correctly.
- Map: Fixed various instances of objective markers displaying incorrectly.
- Map: Updated the Objective marker to be more visible.
- Various grammar and punctuation errors are corrected.
- UI: Fixed various instances of the UI not updating correctly, getting stuck, or displaying incorrectly.
- UI: Equipped items now display a portrait of the hero who has it equipped.
- UI: Equipped items now show the enchanted icon properly.
- Combat: Fixed being unable to change targets on single target attacks.
- Combat: Using Ahri’s Orb of Deception ability with her Ruined Skin equipped no longer causes a delay in combat.
- Combat: Fixed various ability/buff/hazard/enemy descriptions to be more accurate.
- Combat: Fixed Plunder Crabs remaining invisible after being revived.
- Combat: Fixes instances of summoned enemies giving XP when they shouldn’t.
- Combat: Fixed hazards from disappearing when reviving a hero.
- Combat: Fixed the camera getting stuck during combat in certain situations.
- Combat: Fixed overcharge not being awarded until the next turn.
- Combat: Added “Can’t Flee” when trying to flee during combat scenarios you can’t flee from.
- Combat: Fixed an issue where some enemies would target a champ but then attack a different one.
- Combat: Combat speed selection is now saved.
- Combat: Added colored outline around selected targets when selecting a target for an ability.
- Ultimates: Fixed some VFX from other heroes displaying during an Ultimate.
- Fixed certain bosses respawning when returning to an area.
- Dungeon: Fixed various interactable items & NPCs not displaying when using search.
- Dungeon: Fixed Carrion Wurms getting stuck when using Pyke’s dungeon ability on them.
- Dungeon: Removed a treasure chest you couldn’t get to underground in the Vault of the Vesani.
- Dungeon: Braum’s dungeon ability now properly adds stacks of concussion when entering combat.
- Dungeon: Clues for a certain puzzle in the Purification Temple now highlight properly.
- Dungeon: Directional markers in Thresh’s Maze can be interacted with now.
- VFX: Numerous VFX fixed & improved across the game.
- Fixed incorrect location names showing up on screen after certain cutscenes.
- Fixed various instances of quests breaking or cutscenes not triggering properly if you aggroed a creature when triggering a quest or cutscene.
