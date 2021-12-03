Update log for 3 December

Version 1.7 has been updated with new words and new relics as follows.
entries
- Alcoholic - He has been drinking for many years, his hands and eyes are shaky, and the absolute value of hitting when attacking is reduced by 30%, as long as he hits this attack will increase the damage by 20%
- Master Buff - used to buffing himself, the more he buffs himself, the higher his attack power, each negative increases the effect by 5%, capped at 30%
- Stench - Never bathed for years, reeking of stench, every move is highly toxic, each action 50% of teammates lowered by 5% of current life, if hit 50% probability of triggering stench on all around the target, dealing 5% of current life for real damage.
- Team Favourite - You are the team's delight, the whole team loves you, you are always cute and harmless, if you take damage, it will cause displeasure to the whole group, every time the word bearer takes damage, 50% chance that this fight all group members permanently increase current damage by 3%, this fight itself permanently reduces current damage by 10%.
- Fire Players - Playing with fire doesn't always burn itself, may hurt others, adds 1 random layer of burn to random characters present per action
- Elemental Rage - The tyrannical elemental is devastatingly damaging, but it also no longer controls itself freely, each damage dealt has a 50% chance of increasing Ice, Fire, Light, Thunder and Darkness Poison by 30% final damage and a 50% chance of reducing Ice, Fire, Light, Thunder and Darkness Poison by 30% final damage
- Elf Focus - Pray to the elves and you may receive their blessing, but some elves like to play pranks too. 75% chance of adding a random positive buff for 2 turns per action. 25% chance of adding a random negative buff for 2 turns.
- Desperate Gambler - You are a desperate gambler who is not afraid to die, always believe in your luck, damage bonus damage is increased by 50%, each hit has a 33% chance of taking 50% of the final damage dealt to yourself, 33% chance of the whole team taking 25% of the final damage dealt, 33% chance of dealing an additional 50% of the final damage to the target again, 1% chance of nothing happening
New Relic
- New Relic: 9-Hit Stranglehold - Each hit count of 9 or a multiple of 9 deals an additional 10% of current life to all enemies for true damage ignoring defence. Upgrades increase the damage dealt by 3%.
- New Relic: 9 Strike Replies - Each strike count of 9 or a multiple of 9 returns an additional 10% of the team's maximum life to blood and 5% of maximum mana to mana, upgrade to increase the amount of replies by 2%.
- New Relic: 9 Strike Purge - 70% chance to dispel negative buffs from one of our characters at random each time you hit 9 or a multiple of 9, increasing the probability of dispelling by 3% per level
- New Relic: Negative Advance - 50 chance to increase buffed character's action bar by 150 each time a negative buff status is added, increasing the chance of triggering by 5% per level
- New Relic: Negative Chain - 50% chance of dealing an additional 5% of current life ignoring defense each time an enemy is added to a negative status, upgrade to increase chance by 5%
Optimization
- Weapons will now only generate profession skill entries
- Adjusted values for some skills across all professions
- Chain triggers make more sense
- Various description optimizations
- Minor bug optimizations
- Relics will no longer have no preview information
