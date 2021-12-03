Multiplayer Pre-Alpha - Build 1.2 Patch Notes

Build 1.2 Patch Notes
Known Issues
- This patch is aimed squarely at addressing top player feedback on gameplay, crash rates, and performance. We had to make a hard choice between not rolling out a patch for the remainder of the Pre-Alpha, or publish one that fixes these issues but also introduces a visual error. We chose the latter as we want players to have a more fun, stable and better performing game as we head into the last three days of this Pre-Alpha test. Thanks for your understanding and continued feedback!
- Textures and lighting on buildings are flickering or flat.
General Fixes
- Fixed some out of memory and gameplay crashes
- Fixed the missing model for the Flak 88
- Reduced performance issues while edge panning the camera
- Added scroll bars to friends lists across all screens.
Balance Changes
- Panzerschrek penetration increased
- Jeep HMG penetration increased
- Kettenkrad capture speed reduced and health decreased
