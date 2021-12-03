 Skip to content

Company of Heroes 3 - Multiplayer Pre-Alpha update for 3 December 2021

Multiplayer Pre-Alpha - Build 1.2 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Build 1.2 Patch Notes

Known Issues

  • This patch is aimed squarely at addressing top player feedback on gameplay, crash rates, and performance. We had to make a hard choice between not rolling out a patch for the remainder of the Pre-Alpha, or publish one that fixes these issues but also introduces a visual error. We chose the latter as we want players to have a more fun, stable and better performing game as we head into the last three days of this Pre-Alpha test. Thanks for your understanding and continued feedback!
  • Textures and lighting on buildings are flickering or flat.

General Fixes

  • Fixed some out of memory and gameplay crashes
  • Fixed the missing model for the Flak 88
  • Reduced performance issues while edge panning the camera
  • Added scroll bars to friends lists across all screens.

Balance Changes

  • Panzerschrek penetration increased
  • Jeep HMG penetration increased
  • Kettenkrad capture speed reduced and health decreased

