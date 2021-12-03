Patch 21.12.03
- Added more rooms to the church
- Added new area to the graveyard
- Decreased popping on some objects
- Improved interior of some houses
- Greatly improved environmental sounds
- Improved enemy AI and effects
- Improved camcorder screen
- Souls now collect when you touch them
- Small optimizations and bug fixes
Know Bugs
- Doors do not reset between playthroughs
- Pop in issues on some objects
- Winning at the same time you die causes game to freeze
- Can be difficult to open camcorder screen with some controllers
