Tranquil Cove update for 3 December 2021

Patch 21.12.03

Build 7820563

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added more rooms to the church
  • Added new area to the graveyard
  • Decreased popping on some objects
  • Improved interior of some houses
  • Greatly improved environmental sounds
  • Improved enemy AI and effects
  • Improved camcorder screen
  • Souls now collect when you touch them
  • Small optimizations and bug fixes

Know Bugs

  • Doors do not reset between playthroughs
  • Pop in issues on some objects
  • Winning at the same time you die causes game to freeze
  • Can be difficult to open camcorder screen with some controllers

Changed files in this update

Tranquil Cove Content Depot 1765821
  • Loading history…
