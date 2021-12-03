Build 1.9.1 - Gold Balance

Tonight's update rebalances how gold is distributed in the game a bit.
- Increased the bonus gold from treasure chests based on your level.
- Increased the gold cap for dungeons and caves. Right now you get an amount of gold at the end of the cave/dungeon run based on the number of monster spawners you fought. This value is capped and this update increases that cap. This is especially useful in lower to mid levels.
- Doubled Shadyee's purchase prices.
- Increased the leather drop numbers for monsters that have leather as their secondary loot option (this includes Skeletons, Ratmen, and some more of the low/mid level monsters). This means you should be less reliant on just Goblins and Orcs for leather.
This update also turns on the holiday content including the blinking lights for the storehouses and the craftable holiday tree!
-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna
jon@hammerhelm.com
- My Twitter: https://twitter.com/SuperSixStudios
- Discord Channel: discord.gg/soedesco
