2021/12/3 11:10 Updates, fixes and adjustments

Fix the error crash bug caused by the - Spirit spring symbol
Fix - Unlimited refresh of in-game stores via SL
Fixed - Astrologers cannot correctly read divination messages
Fixed - Spirit beast location bug
Fixes - Broken file bugs caused by the new version (some saves saved in the previous version may still not be fixed)
Fixed - Unlimited swiping of items in storage warehouses
Fix the BUG of abnormal increase of properties when reading files
Fix - Wan Chuan Liu promotion fishing rod task error bug
Fixed - Character skill level upgrade bug
Tweaked - Slightly increased the probability of hidden treasures appearing and now multiple hidden treasures can exist at the same time
Adjustment - Roads are too narrow on both sides of Birdland
Added - Added the hidden treasure dissipate and hidden treasure time tooltip
Add - Added skills to upgrade experience progress
Added - an anti-freeze feature (used within the ESC key)
Added -ESC time pause
Official group number: 756815440
Changed files in this update