白马非马 update for 3 December 2021

2021/12/3 11:10 Updates, fixes and adjustments

2021/12/3 11:10 Updates, fixes and adjustments

  1. Fix the error crash bug caused by the - Spirit spring symbol

  2. Fix - Unlimited refresh of in-game stores via SL

  3. Fixed - Astrologers cannot correctly read divination messages

  4. Fixed - Spirit beast location bug

  5. Fixes - Broken file bugs caused by the new version (some saves saved in the previous version may still not be fixed)

  6. Fixed - Unlimited swiping of items in storage warehouses

  7. Fix the BUG of abnormal increase of properties when reading files

  8. Fix - Wan Chuan Liu promotion fishing rod task error bug

  9. Fixed - Character skill level upgrade bug

  10. Tweaked - Slightly increased the probability of hidden treasures appearing and now multiple hidden treasures can exist at the same time

  11. Adjustment - Roads are too narrow on both sides of Birdland

  12. Added - Added the hidden treasure dissipate and hidden treasure time tooltip

  13. Add - Added skills to upgrade experience progress

  14. Added - an anti-freeze feature (used within the ESC key)

  15. Added -ESC time pause

Official group number: 756815440

