 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Survive Me Miolhr update for 3 December 2021

Patch 18.9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7819666 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 18.9.1

Wrench required to make sure everything is well...

Updates include...

Adjusted Weather pattern in all biomes!

Updated buildings to show 1 and 2 floor Points of Interest!

Battle Interface was adjusted for 1024x768 resolution change!

Multiple Devices and Images adjusted for resolution change!

Fix Scorpion pet spawn and animations!

Lots of small fixes in homes to reduces during the day!

Quest is now shown in main character hand!

Tons of Translation updated for Portuguese build!

Multiple adjustments to setup for Pet Battles in (Update 19)

Patch 18.9.1

Changed files in this update

Miolhr Official Depot 418431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.