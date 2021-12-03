Patch 18.9.1
Wrench required to make sure everything is well...
Updates include...
Adjusted Weather pattern in all biomes!
Updated buildings to show 1 and 2 floor Points of Interest!
Battle Interface was adjusted for 1024x768 resolution change!
Multiple Devices and Images adjusted for resolution change!
Fix Scorpion pet spawn and animations!
Lots of small fixes in homes to reduces during the day!
Quest is now shown in main character hand!
Tons of Translation updated for Portuguese build!
Multiple adjustments to setup for Pet Battles in (Update 19)
Changed files in this update