X-Force Genesis update for 3 December 2021

Big Update

Build 7819473 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game got a new balance system, some features were improved, the collision system was improved and some bugs were fixed. Have fun!

Changed files in this update

X-Force Genesis Depot 1686471
  • Loading history…
