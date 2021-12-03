The game got a new balance system, some features were improved, the collision system was improved and some bugs were fixed. Have fun!
X-Force Genesis update for 3 December 2021
Big Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
The game got a new balance system, some features were improved, the collision system was improved and some bugs were fixed. Have fun!
Changed files in this update