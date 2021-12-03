Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 6928179)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
Happy Smissmas 2021!
-
All players who play TF2 during the event will receive a Stuffed Stocking as a gift! Stockings contain goodies for good little Mercenaries.
-
Featuring 6 new community maps: Altitude, Bread Space, Cascade, Chilly, Doublefrost, and Polar
-
Added the Winter 2021 Cosmetic Case
- Contains 20 new community-contributed items
- The Festivizer can be found as a bonus drop when opening the case
-
Added 3 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store
- Taunt: Doctor's Defibrillators
- Taunt: Shooter's Stakeout
- Taunt: The Hot Wheeler
-
Added 27 new community-created Unusual effects
- 16 new effects for Unusual hats
- 11 new effects for Unusual taunts
-
All cosmetic and taunt cases will grant Smissmas 2021 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the event. This does not include crates.
-
Mann Co. Store winter sale!
-
Smissmas runs through January 7th, 2022
General
- Fixed Engineer losing metal when hitting damaged buildings while they are being re-deployed after pick-up
- Fixed Wrap Assassin projectiles colliding with other projectiles and func_lod entities
- Fixed Halloween: Voices From Below spell not working correctly with more taunts and the Ready voice lines
- Updated soundlevels for some competitive mode sounds
- Updated the description for the Blutsauger to clarify its attributes
- Updated sound channels for some voice lines
- Updated hurtme command to allow negative health values when using sv_cheats
- Updated koth_probed to fix an error model
- Updated/Added some tournament medals
- Updated the localization files
Extra notes