Team Fortress 2 update for 3 December 2021

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 6928179)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

Happy Smissmas 2021!

  • All players who play TF2 during the event will receive a Stuffed Stocking as a gift! Stockings contain goodies for good little Mercenaries.

  • Featuring 6 new community maps: Altitude, Bread Space, Cascade, Chilly, Doublefrost, and Polar

  • Added the Winter 2021 Cosmetic Case

    • Contains 20 new community-contributed items
    • The Festivizer can be found as a bonus drop when opening the case

  • Added 3 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store

    • Taunt: Doctor's Defibrillators
    • Taunt: Shooter's Stakeout
    • Taunt: The Hot Wheeler

  • Added 27 new community-created Unusual effects

    • 16 new effects for Unusual hats
    • 11 new effects for Unusual taunts

  • All cosmetic and taunt cases will grant Smissmas 2021 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the event. This does not include crates.

  • Mann Co. Store winter sale!

  • Smissmas runs through January 7th, 2022

General

  • Fixed Engineer losing metal when hitting damaged buildings while they are being re-deployed after pick-up
  • Fixed Wrap Assassin projectiles colliding with other projectiles and func_lod entities
  • Fixed Halloween: Voices From Below spell not working correctly with more taunts and the Ready voice lines
  • Updated soundlevels for some competitive mode sounds
  • Updated the description for the Blutsauger to clarify its attributes
  • Updated sound channels for some voice lines
  • Updated hurtme command to allow negative health values when using sv_cheats
  • Updated koth_probed to fix an error model
  • Updated/Added some tournament medals
  • Updated the localization files

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Thai, Ukrainian, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, and Turkish

Items

  • Blutsauger Removed attribute attributes/health drain/attribute_class add_health_regen
  • Blutsauger Removed attribute attributes/health drain/value -2
  • Blutsauger Added new attribute attributes/health drain medic/attribute_class with value of add_health_regen
  • Blutsauger Added new attribute attributes/health drain medic/value with value of -2
  • Taunt: Doctor's Defibrillators has been added
  • Taunt: Shooter's Stakeout has been added
  • Taunt: The Hot Wheeler has been added
  • El Fiestibrero has been added
  • Gnome Dome has been added
  • Jolly Jester has been added
  • Seasonal Spring has been added
  • Oh Deer! has been added
  • Giftcrafter has been added
  • Merry Cone has been added
  • Brain Cane has been added
  • Reindoonihorns has been added
  • Cozy Catchers has been added
  • Ominous Offering has been added
  • Festive Frames has been added
  • Elf Ignition has been added
  • Train Of Thought has been added
  • Mooshanka has been added
  • Elf Defense has been added
  • Festive Cover-Up has been added
  • Seasonal Employee has been added
  • Hat Chocolate has been added
  • Elf-Made Bandanna has been added
  • CappingTV Ultiduo Summer Brawl 1st Place Changed item_name from #TF_TournamentMedal_CappingTV_Summer_Gold to #TF_TournamentMedal_CappingTV_SummerGold
  • CappingTV Ultiduo Summer Brawl 2nd Place Changed item_name from #TF_TournamentMedal_CappingTV_Summer_Silver to #TF_TournamentMedal_CappingTV_SummerSilver
  • CappingTV Ultiduo Summer Brawl 3rd Place Changed item_name from #TF_TournamentMedal_CappingTV_Summer_Bronze to #TF_TournamentMedal_CappingTV_SummerBronze
  • CappingTV Ultiduo Summer Brawl Participant Changed item_name from #TF_TournamentMedal_CappingTV_Summer_Participant to #TF_TournamentMedal_CappingTV_SummerParticipant
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Invite 1st Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Invite 2nd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Invite 3rd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Invite Participant has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Intermediate 1st Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Intermediate 2nd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Intermediate 3rd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Intermediate Participant has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Open 1st Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Open 2nd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Open 3rd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Open Participant has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Supporter has been added
  • Map Stamp - Polar has been added
  • Map Stamp - Bread Space has been added
  • Map Stamp - Chilly has been added
  • Map Stamp - Cascade has been added
  • Map Stamp - Altitude has been added
  • Map Stamp - Doublefrost has been added
  • Winter 2021 Cosmetic Key has been added
  • Winter 2021 Cosmetic Case has been added
  • Gift-Stuffed Stocking 2021 has been added
  • Strange Filter: Polar (Community) has been added
  • Strange Filter: Bread Space (Community) has been added
  • Strange Filter: Chilly (Community) has been added
  • Strange Filter: Cascade (Community) has been added
  • Strange Filter: Altitude (Community) has been added
  • Strange Filter: Doublefrost (Community) has been added
  • Map Stamps Collection has been added

Item Collections

  • Winter 2021 Cosmetics Collection (Winter2021Cosmetics_collection) has been added
    • Ancient
      • Oh Deer!
    • Legendary
      • Jolly Jester
      • Merry Cone
      • Hat Chocolate
    • Mythical
      • Seasonal Spring
      • Reindoonihorns
      • Elf Ignition
      • Train Of Thought
      • Seasonal Employee
      • Elf-Made Bandanna
    • Rare
      • El Fiestibrero
      • Gnome Dome
      • The Giftcrafter
      • Brain Cane
      • Cozy Catchers
      • Ominous Offering
      • Festive Frames
      • Mooshanka
      • Elf Defence
      • Festive Cover-Up

